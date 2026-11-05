Boksburg SPCA Launches 2026 Christmas Cheer Fund With R100 000 Target

The Boksburg SPCA has launched its 2026 Christmas Cheer Fund with a R100 000 target to upgrade shelters and support veterinary services for animals in the local community.

The Boksburg SPCA has officially launched its 2026 Christmas Cheer Fund campaign with a clear financial target of R100 000. Staff members Magda Meyer, Amanda Vorster, and Lee-Anne Swanepoel are currently engaging with the public to encourage community support during the festive season. The initiative aims to secure essential funding for animal welfare projects that will directly improve living conditions within the society and its surrounding areas.

Campaign Leadership And Core Fundraising Goal

Magda Meyer, Amanda Vorster, and Lee-Anne Swanepoel are leading the charge to raise awareness for the organization's urgent financial needs. The trio is using the presence of adorable puppy Holly to spread holiday cheer while appealing for donations from residents, local businesses, and corporate entities. This targeted fundraising effort seeks to bridge the gap between current resources and the extensive care required for the animals in their custody. The goal is to gather R100 000 to fund specific infrastructure and medical upgrades.

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Five Key Areas For Infrastructure And Medical Support

The Boksburg SPCA has identified five priority areas where the Christmas Cheer Fund contributions will be allocated. The most prominent project involves the significant upgrading of the farm animal shelter at the facility. This construction project includes building a new chicken run designed to provide a safer and more suitable environment for the birds and other farm animals currently under the society's care. These structural improvements are critical for ensuring long-term animal welfare and safety within the shelter grounds.

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Essential Supplies And Veterinary Clinic Upgrades

Financial contributions will also be directed toward the consistent supply of dry and wet food for dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens. This nutritional need is described as year-round, yet the fund helps stabilize costs during the festive period. Additionally, money raised will support the acquisition of essential clinic equipment to enhance veterinary services. These medical upgrades are vital for maintaining the health of animals and supporting outreach programs that provide sterilization services and supplies to pets in resource-limited communities.

Practical Items And Donation Channels Available

The campaign also highlights the need for practical daily items such as dog beds, igloo kennels, and heavy-duty hosepipes. These items are necessary to maintain a clean, comfortable, and safe environment for the animals in the shelter. The Boksburg SPCA emphasizes that every donation, regardless of size, helps bring these projects closer to reality. Supporters can make cash or card payments at the offices located on Railway Street or contribute electronically via EFT or Yoco.