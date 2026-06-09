Boksburg Athletic Club Gears Up for 99th Comrades Marathon with Strong Contingent

Boksburg Athletic Club sends 71 runners, including debutants and veterans, to the 99th Comrades Marathon on June 14. The club aims for strong performances on the challenging up run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg, with notable athletes like Edward Banda pursuing his 20th finish.

The Boksburg Athletic Club (BAC) is set to make a strong showing at the 99th Comrades Marathon on June 14, with a contingent of 71 athletes representing the club's blue-and-white colours.

The runners will line up outside Durban City Hall for the 85.77km up run to Pietermaritzburg, a grueling journey that includes the race's notorious 'Big Five' climbs: Cowies Hill, Fields Hill, Botha's Hill, Inchanga, and Polly Shortts. The finish line awaits at Scottsville Racecourse, where thousands of spectators will cheer on the finishers. This year's race marks a historic milestone as the 99th edition of the world's oldest ultramarathon, first run in 1921.

The event has grown into a symbol of endurance and camaraderie, attracting runners from across the globe. For BAC, the race is a chance to showcase the depth of its talent, from first-time entrants to seasoned campaigners with decades of experience. Ten of the club's runners will be making their Comrades debut, a testament to the club's commitment to nurturing new talent.

Meanwhile, Dewald Kruger, Sydney Martins, and Kgaditsi Aphane will aim to secure back-to-back medals after their successful performances last year, building on the club's momentum from a strong 2025 season. Among the most anticipated milestones is veteran Edward Banda's pursuit of his double green number, awarded to runners who have completed 20 or more Comrades races.

Banda finished his first Comrades in 1999 and is now targeting his 20th finish, a remarkable achievement that places him among the elite of the sport. He will be joined by fellow double green number holders, including Wynand Strydom, who boasts an incredible 25 finishes, and Zacharia Mogotsi and Benjamin Truter, each with 23 finishes. Cosnath Zitha is also set to take on his 21st Comrades, adding to the club's wealth of experience.

These veterans serve as inspiration for the younger runners, demonstrating the lifelong dedication that the Comrades Marathon demands. The men's contingent comprises about 56 runners, including some of the club's top performers. Paul Kasu, a four-time silver medallist with an impressive up-run personal best of 6:53:37, will chase another silver medal. Isaac Mokgola, who has completed four Comrades races including two in BAC colours, returns with an up-run best of 7:14:03.

Kevin Porobich, a four-time finisher with five Bill Rowan medals and a personal best of 7:46:33, is also expected to feature strongly, while veteran David Gamede will chase his fifth finish. The women's team, led by Christina Silale and Lindy-Lee Folscher among 15 athletes, brings its own strength. Silale was the club's first woman home at last year's race, while Folscher's standout achievement came in 2022 when she finished 14th overall in the women's race.

Veteran Rita van Wyk, preparing for her 15th Comrades finish, club secretary Caronn Harris, and Brigitte O'Connor will also represent the club. BAC enjoyed a successful 2025 campaign, collecting 2 silver medals, 13 Bill Rowan medals, 7 Robert Mtshali medals, 12 bronze medals, and 17 Vic Clapham medals.

As the race gets underway at 05:00 outside Durban City Hall, the BAC runners will join thousands of others in taking on one of the world's most iconic ultramarathons, each step a testament to the human spirit's capacity for endurance. The Comrades Marathon is more than a race; it is a celebration of resilience, community, and the pursuit of personal excellence.

For the Boksburg Athletic Club, it is an opportunity to write another chapter in its storied history, with every finisher adding to the club's legacy of grit and determination





BoksburgNews / 🏆 40. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Comrades Marathon Boksburg Athletic Club Ultramarathon Edward Banda Paul Kasu

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Outreach makes a stop in Boksburg | Boksburg AdvertiserThe outreach brings essential services directly into the community through a coordinated platform designed to improve access, restore dignity and strengthen community wellbeing.

Read more »

Lake honoured to guide SA girls' baseball pioneers to ChicagoLake credited the Boksburg Cardinals for helping to drive progress in women's baseball.

Read more »

Comrades Marathon: All the past winners since 1921This year's race, the 99th, will take place on Sunday, 14 June.

Read more »

Kaizer Chiefs Fans Troll Bafana Bafana After Club Snub; Show Support for MexicoKaizer Chiefs fans are trolling Bafana Bafana's social media after only Bradley Cross was selected for the World Cup squad. They express support for Mexico and disdain for rival club players. Cross remains focused on his game.

Read more »