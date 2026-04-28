Boksburg Athletic Club Advises Residents and Motorists on Colgate Race Day Disruptions

The Boksburg Athletic Club (BAC) has issued a notice to residents and motorists about potential disruptions during the Colgate Race on May 3. The event, featuring 15km and 32km routes, will impact traffic in Boksburg South, Parkrand, the CBD, and Boksburg East. Runners will follow a designated path through key streets, with hydration stations along the way. The club encourages the public to plan ahead and provides contact information for inquiries.

The Boksburg Athletic Club (BAC) has issued an important advisory to motorists and residents in Boksburg South , Parkrand, the Central Business District (CBD), and Boksburg East regarding potential disruptions on race day, scheduled for May 3.

The annual Colgate Race, a popular event in the region, will see participants traversing a well-marked route that begins on Jubilee Road. Runners will initially head toward Brakpan, taking a turn onto Barry Marais Road before proceeding onto Van Wyk Louw Drive, where the first hydration station will be set up. From there, the route continues along Van Wyk Louw Drive until Heidelberg Road, where the second water point awaits.

Participants will then turn onto Leeuwpoort Street, passing the third water station outside the Colgate premises. After Colgate, the course leads runners onto Van Dyk Road for a brief stretch before turning into Power Street, Brakpan Road, and Lonie Road, ultimately guiding them into the stadium gates on Dudley Smith Road.

The 15km runners will complete their race on the stadium track, while those tackling the 32km distance will exit the back stadium gates to embark on an additional loop of the same route. To extend the 32km race by an extra 2km, participants will navigate a loop through Boksburg South, running along Snyman, Dagama, Stanbury, Dick King, Walton, and Dundee streets before rejoining the 15km route.

The Boksburg Athletic Club encourages all affected residents and motorists to plan accordingly to avoid inconvenience. For further inquiries, interested parties can reach out via email at info@boksburgathleticclub.co.za. This year’s Colgate Race promises to be another thrilling event, with athletes of all levels coming together to test their endurance and celebrate the spirit of competition. The race has become a staple in the local sporting calendar, drawing participants from across the region and beyond.

Whether you are a seasoned marathoner or a first-time runner, the Colgate Race offers a challenging yet rewarding experience. Spectators are also welcome to line the route and cheer on the runners, adding to the festive atmosphere. The Boksburg Athletic Club extends its gratitude to the community for their continued support and looks forward to another successful event





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Boksburg Athletic Club Colgate Race Road Race Boksburg South Traffic Disruptions

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