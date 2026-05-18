Boksburg Aquatic Saints Shine Bright At Regional and National Championship Galas

Boksburg Aquatic Saints had an exceptional season, with standout performances in regional and national championship galas. This news article highlights the club's achievements, including personal best swims by individual swimmers and team medals.

Boksburg Aquatic Saints delivered a wave of standout performances across regional and national championship galas , closing the outdoor swimming season on a high with personal bests from eight swimmers.

Thendo Muthelo led the charge with four bronze medals in butterfly, backstroke, and breaststroke, as well as 100m freestyle. The club made its presence felt on the national stage, with Kelly Stork finishing fourth and ninth in the 3km and 5km, respectively, at the South African National Open Water Championships. Cristiano de Freitas and Terrick le Roux secured 17 personal bests between them at the South African National Junior Championships, with De Freitas also achieving two Senior National qualifying times.

At the SA Schools Championships, team members contributed to Team Gauteng's medals, including gold and bronze relay medals. The season concluded with Musa Mofokeng adding five personal bests and De Freitas' impressive performances at the South African National Youth Championships last month





BoksburgNews / 🏆 40. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Boksburg Aquatic Saints Swimming Athletes Personal Bests Regional And National Championship Galas Kelly Stork Cristiano De Freitas South African National Junior Championships

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Behind the scenes at Boksburg SPCA: The tireless team behind every adoptionA heartwarming story of the dedicated team at Boksburg SPCA who work tirelessly to ensure every animal finds a loving home, despite the challenges of the pandemic and increased demand.

Read more »

Defence team seeks full disclosure of merits docket in Julius Mkhwanazi, Kagiso Lerutla fraud caseThe defence team of Julius Mkhwanazi and Kagiso Lerutla, suspended EMPD acting chief and city manager, has requested full disclosure of the merits docket, seeking to ensure their constitutional right to a fair trial is upheld. The case against them moved to the trial phase after they returned to the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on May 13, where the matter was postponed to July 9.

Read more »

Namibia: Health Ministry to Start Issuing Monthly Medicine Delivery UpdatesThe Ministry of Health and Social Services says national pharmaceutical stock levels currently stand at an estimated 60%, with several essential medicines still understocked or out of stock across public healthcare facilities.

Read more »