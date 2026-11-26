South Africa play France in the inaugural Nations Championship final at Twickenham on Sunday after back-to-back defeats to France and Ireland, with captain Siya Kolisi leading a wounded team seeking to avoid a third straight loss.

South Africa will face France in the final of the inaugural Nations Championship at Twickenham on Sunday, aiming to add a new trophy that will be adorned in gold and green ribbons.

The Springboks squeezed into the final after a huge helping hand from England, who beat New Zealand and denied them a losing bonus point. The Boks go into the final on the back of defeats to France and Ireland in the last two weekends. Those setbacks marked the first time South Africa had lost two Tests on the trot since suffering twin defeats to the same opponents at the end of the 2022 year-end tour.

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The losses have dented the Boks aura of invincibility. Skipper Siyamthanda Kolisi will lead a limping team fully focused on preventing an unwanted hat trick of losses. The Springboks are wounded, and that makes them dangerous. They must forget about exacting revenge and fully focus on returning to winning ways.

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Erasmus Serves Suspension For Rugby Comments

Rassie Erasmus will not be on the sidelines for the final. He will be serving the second of his six-match suspension from all rugby activities after falling foul of World Rugby for questioning whether match-fixing and manipulation was occurring in rugby. Those comments were made after the defeat by France, and Sunday will give the Boks a second crack at Les Bleus. The final will require a back-to-basics approach from South Africa.

To prevent the perfect storm of Paris, the Boks mantra must be no room for ill-discipline. The strength of the Springboks is in the set pieces, and it will stand them in good stead to again win their own scrums. Equally important will be to starve France captain Antoine Dupont of quick ruck ball to deny him an opportunity of delivering another career-defining display.

Boks Must Restore Fighting Spirit And Discipline

The genius of Erasmus, the unwavering fighting spirit and the intentional effort have been the hallmarks of the Boks success and catapulted them to successive World Cup finals. Success inevitably means the Boks have a mark on their backs every time they go into battle, as every team takes pride in triumphing over champions. A raft of mistakes in the latest streak of straight defeats has dented their reputation.

They need to recover what they are renowned for: fighting spirit and intentional effort. Adding the Nations Championship trophy to their impressive collection of silverware will be a great reminder that a great rugby team does not become rubbish after two defeats. The Boks must remind all and sundry why the kings of the world rugby castle come from the south.

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Because it is not for nothing that down here in the southern tip of Africa, we say, No DNA, just RSA. Roll on Sunday!