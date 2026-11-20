Franco Mostert will start at lock for the Springboks against Ireland in Dublin after Ruan Nortje withdrew with a training niggle, as Rassie Erasmus serves a six-match ban.

Franco Mostert will start at lock for the Springboks in Saturday's Nations Championship clash against Ireland in Dublin after Ruan Nortje withdrew with a niggle picked up in training this week.

Kick-off is at 6.40pm. Coach Rassie Erasmus opted for caution on Friday morning, promoting Mostert into the starting XV to give Nortje more time to recover. Mostert, who will earn his 88th Test cap, will pack down next to Eben Etzebeth in the second row. Lood de Jager retains his place on the bench as the replacement lock.

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Mostert started on the replacements bench against both France and Italy in the previous two matches, so Saturday will be his third appearance on the Springboks' November leg of the Nations Championship. The 35-year-old missed the first half of the Springboks' 2026 season, including the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series against New Zealand, with an ankle injury before returning in the September defeat to Australia in Perth.

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He subsequently dropped out of the match-23 after the France encounter to make way for the returning Etzebeth. Mostert is renowned for his tremendous work rate and lineout ability, making him an ideal complement to the more physically imposing Etzebeth. Nortje had been monitored by the Bok medical team throughout the week. While the Springboks will be comfortable with the inclusion of the experienced Mostert, it cannot be overlooked how important Nortje has become to the national cause.

Rassie Erasmus Ban Overshadows Ireland Build-up

He has quietly established himself as the first-choice No 5 lock in recent seasons. It has already been a chaotic week for the Springboks as they prepared to face Ireland. The build-up to the Ireland Test has largely been overshadowed by the ban handed down to Erasmus, who is certain to miss Saturday's clash after World Rugby handed him a six-match suspension. There is no doubt the team will be excited to let the rugby do their talking on Saturday.

Irrespective of the outcome in Dublin, the Boks will be in action on Finals Weekend in seven days' time when the new competition wraps up at Twickenham. The Boks will face the team that finishes in the same position as them on the northern log. A win by the Boks on Saturday and England defeating the All Blacks earlier in the day will see Erasmus' team finish top and possibly face France in the final.

The Boks have so far beaten England, Scotland and Wales at home in July, and Italy away this month. Their only defeat has been against France last weekend. Ireland will provide a formidable test in Dublin, with several intriguing individual battles set to play a crucial role in the Nations Championship showdown.

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Revised Springbok Team for Dublin

Twelve months after South Africa milked 11 scrum penalties and forced four yellow cards in Dublin, scrum coach Daan Human insists Ireland are a far sterner proposition, saying their scrum is 100% better than in 2025. Revised Springbok team: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Morne van den Berg, 8 Cameron Hanekom, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Ox Nche.

Replacements: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Paul de Villiers, 21 Marco van Staden, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Canan Moodie. Ireland team: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Robert Baloucoune, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 12 Stuart McCloskey, 11 Mack Hansen, 10 Sam Prendergast, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 8 Dan Sheehan (captain), 7 Josh van der Flier, 6 Ryan Baird, 5 Tadhg Beirne, 4 Joe McCarthy, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 2 Ronan Kelleher, 1 Andrew Porter.

Replacements: 16 Tom Stewart, 17 Tom O'Toole, 18 Sam Illo, 19 James Ryan, 20 Nick Timoney, 21 Craig Casey, 22 Ciaran Frawley, 23 Bundee Aki. The Springboks' record against Ireland: Played 31, Won 20, Lost 10, Drawn 1. Points for: 605; Points against: 470. Tries scored: 78; Tries conceded: 43.

Boks Aim to Finish Strongly

Highest score: 38; Biggest win: 38 points (38-0). Win percentage: 64.5%. Mostert's late inclusion adds experience to the pack as the Boks look to finish the Nations Championship strongly before Finals Weekend at Twickenham.