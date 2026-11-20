Johannesburg emergency services recovered a young girl's body while searching for 11-year-old Anqobile Jiyela, who was swept away by floodwaters in Dobsonville Extension 3, Soweto, on Tuesday. The family has not yet identified the body.

Johannesburg emergency management services has confirmed the recovery of a young girl's body during the search for 11-year-old Anqobile Jiyela, who was swept away by floodwaters in Dobsonville Extension 3, Soweto, on Tuesday.

The identity of the recovered body has not yet been confirmed, as the family still needs to identify it. At this stage, the family has not yet identified the body, so we cannot confirm whether the body recovered is that of the young girl, said City of Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.

Also read Search for Anqobile Jiyela, 11, swept away in Soweto floods to resume Friday

Rescue Teams Search For Missing Girl Anqobile Jiyela

Anqobile has been missing for four days after being swept away shortly after alighting from her school transport vehicle during severe thunderstorms that caused flash flooding across parts of Gauteng. On Friday morning rescue teams continued their search with aerial support from a helicopter and drones, concentrating their efforts around the bridge and strainer in the area. Emergency services media officer Xolile Khumalo said rescue teams had covered a 4km radius each day since the search to find Anqobile began.

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Anqobile was one of three people swept away during the heavy rains on Tuesday. The floodwaters also claimed the life of a 40-year-old man believed to be homeless, while a cattle herder survived the ordeal. Eleven-year-old Anqobile Jiyela is believed to have been swept away by floodwaters in Soweto. Picture: Supplied Emergency services have continued to search the area around the bridge and strainer where the young girl was last seen.

The search has drawn support from aerial teams using a helicopter and drones to scan the surrounding terrain. Each day since the search began, rescue teams have covered a 4km radius in their efforts to find Anqobile. The operation has been ongoing for four days since she went missing. The severe thunderstorms that struck parts of Gauteng on Tuesday caused flash flooding across the region.

Emergency Services Confirm Body Recovery In Soweto

Anqobile was swept away shortly after she got off her school transport vehicle. The same flooding claimed the life of a 40-year-old man who was believed to be homeless. A cattle herder caught in the floodwaters survived the ordeal. The recovery of the young girl's body was confirmed by Johannesburg emergency management services.

The family has not yet identified the body, and officials say they cannot confirm whether it is that of Anqobile until that identification takes place. The search operation is focused around the bridge and strainer in Dobsonville Extension 3, where floodwaters swept through on Tuesday. Rescue teams have maintained a daily search radius of 4km in the effort to locate the missing girl.

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Family Yet To Identify Recovered Body Anqobile

City of Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the family still needs to identify the recovered body. Emergency services media officer Xolile Khumalo said teams had covered a 4km radius each day since the search began. Anqobile's disappearance followed severe thunderstorms that caused flash flooding in parts of Gauteng. She was one of three people swept away during the heavy rains on Tuesday.

The floodwaters also claimed the life of a 40-year-old man believed to be homeless. A cattle herder survived the ordeal.