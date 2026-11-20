The body of 34-year-old Rethabile Matlolelle was found in the Fouriesburg mountains after a difficult rescue. This concludes the search for three hunters lost in August.

The body of 34-year-old Rethabile Matlolelle was located on Tuesday, 17 November, in a mountainous region near Fouriesburg, bringing an end to a multi-day search operation that involved extensive aerial and ground resources. The recovery mission was executed on extremely difficult and inaccessible terrain, requiring specialized tactics to reach the final resting place of the missing hunter. The South African Police Service ( SAPD) confirmed the successful conclusion of the effort, which had drawn significant logistical support from multiple emergency agencies across the Free State province.

Complex Terrain Demands Specialized Helicopter Rescue

The physical characteristics of the landscape in the Fouriesburg area presented severe challenges for the rescue teams, forcing authorities to utilize heavy machinery and aerial support to navigate the steep, rugged slopes. Due to the inaccessibility of the specific site where Matlolelle's remains were discovered, Adjudant Officers Swannie Swanepoel and Hollie Holtzhausen from the Bloemfontein and Sasolburg Search and Rescue K9 units were airlifted to the scene by helicopter. These officers were then lowered by ropes to the precise location to retrieve the body safely. This complex maneuver highlighted the hazardous conditions that rescuers face in the Maluti mountain ranges and the sandstone hills of the Eastern Free State, which border Lesotho. The steep inclines and deep valleys make it nearly impossible to traverse large areas on foot, necessitating the use of aircraft for transport and the deployment of personnel via rigging systems to reach isolated spots.

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Multi-Agency Coordination Ensures Successful Recovery

A wide array of emergency services collaborated to execute the recovery operation, demonstrating the scale of the logistical effort required to search the vast and unforgiving wilderness. The SAPD Air Wing based in Bloemfontein provided the crucial aerial capability, while the Fouriesburg police station coordinated local efforts on the ground. Support was also provided by the Local Crime Records Centre in Bethlehem, which likely assisted with data verification and operational planning. Pathology services from Ficksburg and the National Ambulance Service (Nasionale Noodmediese Dienste) were on standby to handle the medical and forensic aspects of the recovery. This coordinated response was necessary because the dense fog that contributed to the initial disappearance of the hunters also limits visibility for rescue personnel, increasing the risk of getting lost or injured during the search.

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Previous Searches for Khala and Nale Concluded Months Ago

Matlolelle was the third person to go missing in this incident after he departed with Sello Khala, also known as Jerry Kgala, and Fana Nale, also known as Lefa Nale, from Lusaka Village on 9 August. The group intended to go hunting at the Hatsoanyana farm but became separated by dense fog while traveling through the mountains. One companion managed to return home safely, but the other three were lost. Khala's body was found on 14 August, and Nale's remains were discovered later on 24 August after search teams managed to locate them. All three men were identified by their families, and post-mortem examinations were scheduled to determine the exact causes of death for each individual. The delayed discovery of Matlolelle indicates the persistent difficulty in covering the expansive and treacherous terrain where the group became separated.

Geographical Risks of the Eastern Free State Highlands

The area surrounding Fouriesburg is characterized by a combination of the Maluti mountain range and local sandstone formations, creating a landscape that is both scenic and deadly for unprepared travelers. The combination of steep hills, deep ravines, and sudden weather changes, such as the thick fog that obscured vision during the initial disappearance, creates a high-risk environment for hiking and hunting. Rescue experts note that such conditions can easily cause groups to become disoriented and separated, making it nearly impossible to find one another without specialized training and equipment. The difficulty in reaching certain areas also means that recovery operations can take days, as seen in the timeline of this case, where bodies were found weeks apart. The successful recovery of Matlolelle underscores the importance of the specialized K9 units and helicopter support that the SAPD and neighboring emergency services can deploy in such extreme geographical conditions.