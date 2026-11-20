The body of 11-year-old Anqobile Jiyela has been recovered in Dobsonville, Soweto, after a four-day multi-agency search operation following severe thunderstorms on November 17.

The body of 11-year-old Anqobile Jiyela has been located in Dobsonville, Soweto, concluding a intense four-day search operation. The child went missing after being swept away by floodwaters on Tuesday, November 17, shortly after her school transport dropped her off in the Snake Park area near Dobsonville Extension 3.

Recovery Process and Search Operations

Johannesburg Emergency Management Service (EMS) officials confirmed the identity of the remains this afternoon following a positive identification by the family. The recovery followed a massive mobilization of resources, including the South African Police Service (SAPS) K9 Unit, the SAPS Water Wing, and private security firms that joined the search and rescue efforts on the ground.

Also read Search Continues for Missing 11-Year-Old Anqobile Jiyela After Soweto Floods Kill Man

EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo detailed the tactical approach used to locate the child in the dense vegetation. The operation began with the SAPS K9 unit using sniffer dogs, followed by a second team comprising EMS rescue personnel and the water wing. These responders used machetes to cut through thick reeds and vegetation to improve visibility in the affected zone.

Collaborative Effort and Stakeholder Roles

Workers from Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo also played a critical role in narrowing down the search area. These municipal employees assisted in clearing reeds from the stream, which allowed the specialized rescue teams to focus their efforts on specific sections of the waterway where the child was likely trapped during the severe thunderstorms.

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Gauteng Chief Government Affairs (COGTA) MEC Jacob Mamabolo publicly thanked all entities involved in the recovery mission. He commended the coordinated work of law enforcement agencies across all government spheres, the City of Johannesburg, the provincial department, and the national government, as well as the private sector partners who contributed to the successful outcome.

Family Impact and Official Condolences

Following the confirmation of the discovery, MEC Mamabolo extended his deepest condolences to the grieving family and the broader community in Dobsonville. He stated that the soul of the departed should rest in eternal peace, acknowledging the emotional toll this tragic event has taken on those who knew Anqobile Jiyela.

The prolonged search effort highlighted the dangers faced by residents in low-lying areas during extreme weather conditions. The deployment of such extensive resources over four days underscores the severity of the situation and the urgency with which authorities treated the missing person report filed after the initial incident on November 17.