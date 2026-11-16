South African Police Service national and provincial commanders are visiting the scene where nine bodies were discovered in a shack in Atteridgeville. Authorities appeal for information as investigations into the suspicious deaths continue.

Top police brass were expected to visit the Jeffsville informal settlement in Atteridgeville on Monday morning following a grim discovery. Nine people had been shot dead inside a residence in the area.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed that the nine bullet-riddled bodies were found inside a shack. She provided details regarding the high-level response to the incident. The national commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), Gen Fannie Masemola, and the provincial commissioner of Gauteng, Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni, were on their way to the scene. Their presence underscores the seriousness with which authorities are treating the case.

Also read Nine killed in mass shooting at Jeffsville informal settlement in Atteridgeville

Timeline Of Shooting And Investigation

Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili stated that the incident is reported to have occurred between 10pm and 11pm on Sunday. The precise timing helps investigators reconstruct the events leading up to the tragedy. The motive for the shooting has not yet been established.

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Consequently, no one has been arrested yet in connection with the deaths. Police are currently focusing on securing the area and gathering initial evidence.

However, police were only informed about the incident at about 7.30am on Monday morning. This delay in reporting may impact the speed of the initial investigation phase. Brig Muridili described the scene upon arrival. On arrival, members found the bodies of nine people, six males and three females inside the four-roomed shack with gunshot wounds.

Police Appeal For Public Information

The conditions inside the shack were described as horrific. Police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist with the investigation. Members of the public are urged to come forward with any details that might help identify the victims or the perpetrators. Interested parties should contact the nearest police station directly.

Alternatively, tips can be sent to Crime Stop on 08600-10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be made via the MySAPS App. This digital channel allows for secure and confidential communication between the public and the police. The community is currently in shock following the discovery.

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Community Grief And Fear

Neighbors have expressed grief and fear regarding the violence in their informal settlement.