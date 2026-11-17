A Bobtail survey of over 2,000 South Africans reveals dogs provide more daily joy than social media. 85.6% of owners smile due to their pets, highlighting deep human-animal bonds.

A recent survey conducted by the pet care brand Bobtail reveals a stark contrast between digital entertainment and real-world companionship among South African dog owners. The study, which collected responses from over 2,000 participants including 1,801 current dog owners, indicates that 85.6% of respondents smile or laugh daily because of their dogs. This figure significantly surpasses the 49.4% who report the same level of happiness from social media usage. The findings highlight the simple yet profound ways canines lift moods and bring joy to everyday life.

Digital vs Real Connection Preferences

The data underscores a clear preference for tangible interaction over virtual engagement. Savashnee Naidoo, Assistant Brand Manager for Bobtail, noted that while screens compete for attention, they do not necessarily foster genuine connection. The survey suggests that dogs offer an uncomplicated relationship that requires little effort yet possesses the power to lift spirits and bring individuals into the present moment. This distinction between attention and joy appears to be a central theme in how owners perceive the value of their pets compared to digital platforms.

Also read South Africa Urges Rich Nations to Fund Trillions for Global South Climate Action at COP31

Family Dynamics and Child Behavior

Preference for real-world connection extends deeply into family life, particularly regarding the impact of technology on children. Among surveyed adults living with children aged 16 or younger, 77.5% believe their children would choose playing with dogs over spending time on devices. Even more telling, 94.1% of these parents stated they would prefer their children to choose their four-legged companions over screen time entirely. This statistic highlights the role dogs play as a positive alternative to digital habits in household environments.

Emotional Impact of Daily Greetings

The emotional bond between owners and their pets is often anchored in simple daily rituals, such as the welcome received upon returning home. After a difficult day, 93.9% of dog owners surveyed identified their dog's greeting as a factor likely to lift their spirits. This emotional support explains why companionship was cited almost twice as often as security as a primary reason for owning a dog. Specifically, 68.9% of respondents prioritized companionship, compared to only 34.7% who cited security as their main motivation for having a canine companion.

Advertisement

Everyday Interactions and Multilingual Bonds

Companionship is cultivated through frequent and varied interaction throughout the day. Two-thirds of the surveyed dog owners report talking to their dogs all day long, maintaining a constant verbal connection. Additionally, 48.3% of owners share details about their lives with their pets, while 46.8% even discuss practical matters like what is for supper. In South Africa's multilingual context, it is notable that 44.4% of those surveyed speak to their dogs in more than one language, further deepening the communicative bond.

Consumer Habits and Gift Giving

The affection owners feel extends beyond verbal interaction to tangible expressions of care, such as gift-giving. Among the dog owners surveyed, 74.0% give their dogs birthday presents or other gifts, with women more likely to do so than men at a rate of 77.5% versus 66.4%. A further 19.6% do not currently give gifts but believe their dogs deserve them. When asked how they would spend extra money in December, 80.4% of owners chose simple experiences with their dogs at home over a holiday or getaway for themselves, prioritizing quality time with their pets.