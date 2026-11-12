Bobby Ramagwede Warns South Africa Car Industry Decimation

AA CEO Bobby Ramagwede warns SA car manufacturing faces decimation within five years due to policy uncertainty and urges compulsory third-party insurance reform.

Bobby Ramagwede, the Chief Executive Officer of the Automobile Association (AA), has issued a stark warning regarding the future of the local automotive sector in South Africa. He stated that the domestic car manufacturing industry could be entirely decimated within the next five years if immediate and decisive action is not taken by government bodies.

Ramagwede shared this assessment with William Kelly, emphasizing that the persistence of unclear policy directions poses an existential threat to the sector. The veteran executive argues that without a settled and transparent regulatory framework, the local manufacturing base will collapse under the weight of ambiguity and inefficiency.

Also read South Africa Heatwave Persists Until Friday as SAWS Warns of Extreme Fire Danger

The AA CEO's Regulatory Role and Reforms

Bobby Ramagwede assumed leadership of the ninety-six-year-old AA in October 2024, bringing with him a diverse background in banking, healthcare, and insurance. He views his primary mandate as acting as a referee within a motoring system that has lacked proper oversight for many years.

Under his direction, the AA is actively challenging the government and scrutinizing the claims made by car manufacturers. This includes practical measures such as testing vehicles on weighbridges to ensure compliance with national standards and holding motorists accountable when they disregard the rules they expect others to follow.

Advertisement

Controversial Insurance and Safety Proposals

Ramagwede is advocating for the abolition of the Road Accident Fund, proposing instead the implementation of compulsory third-party insurance. This structural change aims to replace the current model with a more sustainable and efficient system for covering accident victims and managing liability.

He also argues that motorists should be required to prove their vehicles are roadworthy before they are allowed to renew their license discs each year. This measure is designed to improve overall road safety and ensure that every vehicle on the road meets strict mechanical standards.

Restoring Local Crash Testing Standards

The AA CEO expressed a strong desire to reintroduce local crash testing in South Africa, provided that the association can secure the necessary funding to support these rigorous safety evaluations. He believes that such testing is essential for maintaining high safety standards and protecting consumers.

Ramagwede named specific car makers that he believes are currently at risk due to the lack of clear policy direction. His concerns highlight the vulnerability of major manufacturers operating in the region and the potential economic fallout from continued regulatory uncertainty.

Advertisement

Future Implications for South African Motoring

The warnings issued by Bobby Ramagwede underscore the urgent need for policy clarity in the South African automotive sector. Without a clear direction, the industry faces significant risks that could lead to job losses, reduced investment, and a decline in safety standards.

As the AA continues to advocate for these reforms, the coming months will be critical in determining whether the government can address these concerns and stabilize the sector. The actions taken now will have long-lasting effects on the sustainability of car manufacturing and the safety of South African roads.