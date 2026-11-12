Bob Group Breach Card Details Exposed Encryption Key Stolen

Bob Group warns customers their card details are exposed after a late October breach. Attackers copied encrypted data and decryption keys from Bob Shop systems.

Bob Group has issued an urgent warning to its user base following a significant security incident that compromised sensitive financial information within its online marketplace infrastructure. The e-commerce platform confirmed that an unauthorized actor gained access to its internal systems during the last days of October, resulting in the theft of critical data that renders customer card details vulnerable to misuse.

Breach Timeline and System Access Points

According to an official notice emailed to customers on Thursday and reviewed by TechCentral, the unauthorized party successfully infiltrated parts of the Bob Group network on 30 October and 31 October. The intrusion allowed the attacker to reach the Bob Shop database, which houses both customer and seller account information. The last recorded malicious activity within the compromised systems occurred on 1 November before security protocols were fully re-established.

Also read ‘Inconsistencies’ in Matlala testimony laid bare at Madlanga commission

Compromised Data Types and Encryption Failure

The stolen records included cardholder names, full card numbers, and expiry dates. Although Bob Group stated that card numbers were stored in an encrypted form, the attacker also copied the specific encryption key required to decrypt them. Consequently, the company declared that the card numbers must be treated as fully exposed and unsecured. The breach did not involve the extraction of card security codes, known as CVVs, from the affected database.

Account Credentials and Information Regulator Notification

Beyond financial data, the attacker gained access to account details including names, email addresses, usernames, and passwords. The passwords were stored in a hashed form, yet the company admitted it could not rule out the possibility that these credentials were read by the intruder. Bob Group has reported the breach to the Information Regulator in compliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act and notified its acquiring bank to alert card schemes and issuers about potential fraud risks.

Advertisement

Security Remediation and Customer Protection Steps

On 1 November, Bob Group executed immediate remediation measures to contain the damage. The company removed historical card numbers, names, and expiry dates from the live Bob Shop database and replaced the compromised encryption key. Additionally, all routes used by the attacker were closed, active sessions were terminated, and exposed passwords, keys, and system credentials were replaced to secure the platform against further unauthorized access.

Ongoing Investigation and Unknown Perpetrators

At this stage, the company has not identified the individuals or group responsible for the breach. Bob Group continues to investigate the scope of the intrusion and its potential long-term impact on user trust. Customers are advised to monitor their financial statements closely and remain vigilant for any suspicious activity linked to their Bob Shop accounts or linked payment methods.