Boast's spell lifts Dafabet Warriors to Super 8 victory over Momentum Titans

Matthew Boast's four‑wicket performance helped the Dafabet Warriors defeat the Momentum Multiply Titans 183-176 in the YesPlay Pro20 Cup Super 8, securing first place and a place in the final four.

Matthew Boast delivered a match‑changing spell that propelled the Dafabet Warriors to a seven‑wicket win over the Momentum Multiply Titans in the YesPlay Pro20 Cup Super 8 clash at SuperSport Park on Wednesday evening. The Warriors topped the group, earning a berth in the final four against the Dafabet Boland Lions.

Boast's double‑phase spell handicaps the Titans

Stuart Stubbs, the Warriors' captain, called the toss and opted to bowl first. He rotated his bowlers expertly, restricting the Titans to 180 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Boast, who had struggled in his first over, returned after a brief respite and claimed three wickets for just seven runs in a single over, taking Dayyaan Galiem, Donovan Ferreira, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka and Dewald Brevis out. This burst of wickets halted the Titans' momentum and set the foundation for a healthy chase.

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In the Titans' innings, Eathan Bosch and Sinethemba Qeshile were the most noteworthy batters. Bosch, a hard‑hitting all‑rounder, scored 66 from 37 balls after coming to the crease when the Titans were 99 for six. Qeshile's 44 from 22 deliveries further helped the Titans to 180/9 and left the Warriors comfortable with 18.4 overs to reach 183.

Warriors' top order dominates the chase

Jordan Hermann, the left‑handed opener, hit 95 from 53 balls, including nine fours and five sixes. He was joined by 23‑year‑old JP King, who played 56 from 33 balls and formed a partnership of 146 runs with Hermann. When Hermann was dismissed for 95, the Warriors only needed seven runs to win, demonstrating the dominance of the top order. Stubbs and Patrick Kruger provided the final partnership to seal the victory with a 3‑run over.

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Stakeholder reactions and future implications

The Warriors' win confirms their status as the strongest side in the tournament's group stage. Head coach Bebo Johnscott praised Boast's "game‑changing" spell and said the team's discipline and rotation of bowlers were key to success. The victory also sweeps the Momentum Multiply Titans out of the competition, knocking them from a potential semifinal spot. With the Warriors now in the final four, they will face the Dafabet Boland Lions, who have also advanced as a result of the Titans' exit. The second contest will pit the DP World Lions against the YesPlay Cobras in the other final‑four matchup.

What the win means for the Warriors and the tournament

Holding first place in the Super 8 group gives the Warriors the advantage of home advantage in the final four, reducing travel and allowing them to maintain their familiar pitch conditions. The Warriors' ability to defend a modest total with disciplined bowling and a strong top‑order batting display sets a benchmark for other teams in the league. Meanwhile, the Momentum Multiply Titans will regroup and analyse the match to improve their strategy for future competitions. The overall outcome underscores the importance of turning around an innings with a key spell and capitalizing on early breakthroughs.