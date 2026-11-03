BNPL and AI Reshape Digital Commerce in South Africa

South African e-commerce faces disruption as BNPL adoption soars and AI agents dominate traffic, forcing a shift from CPM to CPA advertising models.

National retail turnover from e-commerce is projected to reach 10% by the end of 2026. This rapid expansion is being driven largely by flexible payment methods, with buy now pay later services accounting for more than half of that growth. The shift signals a fundamental change in consumer behavior as shoppers increasingly rely on credit to manage immediate expenses.

The Collision of BNPL and AI Traffic

Artificial intelligence agents now constitute 52% of all website queries across Cloudflare customers as of June 2026. This massive influx of non-human traffic creates a paradox for digital advertisers who traditionally rely on human attention. While AI crawlers consume bandwidth and compute resources, they do not generate ad impressions for real people. Consequently, the traditional cost per mille advertising model is becoming obsolete in this new landscape.

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The surge in artificial intelligence traffic coincides with a dramatic rise in buy now pay later adoption across the retail sector. The percentage of online stores offering these flexible payment options jumped from 15.9% in 2025 to 54.7% in 2026. This represents the largest single-year increase recorded for any payment method in South Africa during this period.

Wesley Billett and the Happy Ads Model

Wesley Billett, co-founder and chief executive officer of Happy Pay, is responding to these market dynamics with a new platform called Happy Ads. This targeted display ad platform is designed to subsidize users by covering the costs associated with zero-interest credit. The model directly addresses the issue of wasted ad spend on non-human traffic by aligning costs with actual consumer behavior.

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Buy now pay later functions as a flexible payment option that allows shoppers to acquire items immediately. The total cost is spread over a short period without incurring traditional credit interest. Online retailers pay a percentage fee to these providers, a cost they willingly accept. This fee structure lowers cart abandonment rates and increases average order values by more than 35%.

Shift from Impressions to Acquisition

Happy Ads operates on a cost per acquisition basis rather than charging for blank views. Merchants bid to show products in interactive shopping feeds only when a real customer completes a purchase. This approach eliminates the waste associated with traditional display advertising that counts views from bots and crawlers.

The platform transforms static store logos into live product-level shopping feeds. These feeds integrate directly into publisher websites and partner applications. The technology follows users across different sites, allowing them to compare prices for specific items like smartphones across multiple retailers without manual searching.

Market Fragmentation and Consumer Choice

South African consumers are not settling on a single payment method. Preferences are widely split across multiple channels depending on the type of purchase being made. Online stores are responding by adding all major buy now pay later options to their checkout processes. This strategy aims to capture diverse customer segments who prefer different financial tools.

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Large financial ecosystems use interest-free buy now pay later as a low-cost entry point to acquire users. They subsequently use repayment history to cross-sell other financial products such as personal loans or insurance. Retailers view each provider as having a specific audience. This leads to a fragmented market where merchants offer multiple options rather than choosing a single winner.

Future Outlook for Digital Advertising

Ad revenue platforms are racing against the widespread adoption of agentic AI. Major tech companies like Google have acknowledged the shift in search revenue patterns. Artificial intelligence queries now capture valuable shopping intent higher up in the decision-making funnel. This change forces a holistic view of digital marketing that combines traditional results with AI-powered search capabilities.

The integration of artificial intelligence into web browsing is reshaping how brands can build for both consumer and machine realities. The future of digital commerce depends on adapting to these dual forces. Companies must optimize for both human shoppers and the AI agents that assist them. This evolution will determine which retailers thrive in the next phase of e-commerce growth.