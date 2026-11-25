BMW Motorrad has launched the F450 GS as its new entry-level adventure motorcycle in South Africa, replacing the G310 GS with a twin-cylinder 420cc engine and a starting price of R121,800.

BMW Motorrad has launched the new F450 GS as its entry-level adventure motorcycle in South Africa, with prices starting at R121,800. It replaces the single-cylinder G310 GS with a more powerful twin-cylinder 420cc machine, and becomes BMW's latest contender in the growing medium-displacement bike segment.

BMW F450 GS Pricing and Models

The full price list is: BMW F450 GS at R121,800; F450 GS Exclusive at R127,300; F450 GS Sport at R130,050; and the range-topping F450 GS Trophy at R135,900. Like its larger stablemates in the GS range, the F450 GS is a versatile all-rounder that combines everyday usability, touring comfort and off-road capability. Its more accessible price and manageable power output should appeal to beginners without disappointing more experienced riders.

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The bike's tractable power delivery was one of the things that impressed most during a ride at the South African media launch in Gauteng earlier this week. On roads that took the route along popular breakfast-run routes in Hartbeespoort, as well as on gravel trails, the engine felt punchier than expected for its small size. The parallel-twin engine makes 35kW at 8,750 rpm and 43Nm at 6,750 rpm.

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It proved to have a free-revving nature that gave the medium-sized bike a zesty spring in its step, whether pulling off or overtaking slower traffic. With a top speed of around 170km/h, it has good touring potential too, and the small screen provides decent wind protection at higher speeds. With claimed fuel consumption of 3.8 l/100km, the bike has a range of more than 350km on its 14 l tank.

The engine has a single balance shaft to reduce vibrations and it is mostly effective, though some buzzy vibrations were felt through the seat at certain revs. The unit has a characteristically fruity twin-cylinder sound without being too noisy. All versions of the bike except the basic version have a quickshifter, which allows clutchless up- and downshifts in the six-speed transmission. Standard on the GS Trophy and optionally available on the other variants is an Easy Ride Clutch (ERC).

Using a centrifugal clutch, the ERC allows the rider to operate the bike without the clutch lever, even when pulling off, while still allowing manual intervention at any time if necessary. The F450 GS is a mid-sized bike that won't feel too intimidating to novice riders. Weighing 178kg, it is smaller and more wieldy than the R1300 GS, which tips the scales at 238kg, but it retains the typical GS sense of heft and solid feel, with high-quality finishes.

Rider Technology and Design Features

It is available in three saddle heights to accommodate various-sized riders. The 450 is also unmistakably a GS in design, with its distinctive flyline, tough-guy looks, tubular steel frame and features such as an LED headlight with an X daytime riding light. It is packed with much of the technology found in its more expensive stablemates, including standard traction control, engine drag control, heated grips and lean-angle-sensitive anti-lock braking.

All models have three riding modes, Rain, Road and Enduro, with an additional Enduro Pro mode from the Exclusive model upwards. Enduro Pro disables ABS assistance on the rear wheel, allowing the rider to lock the wheel deliberately when necessary on gravel, giving greater control over braking. On off-road sections of the route, the F450 GS excelled with its comfortable ride and reassuring agility.

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The suspension was particularly impressive in how yielding it felt and how effectively it absorbed bumpy, rippled surfaces. There was no chance to test it in soft sand, but on rough gravel the middleweight BMW displayed the classic GS turf-taming ability. Wider enduro footrests are included from the Exclusive version upwards or are available as optional accessories.

Suspension Brake and Wheel Details

The front wheel is guided via KYB upside-down telescopic forks, while the rear wheel has a double-arm swingarm with a KYB central spring strut featuring progressive damping. The Sport and GS Trophy variants feature sports suspension that allows the rider to adjust both rebound and compression damping. All but the base model have handguards and wide off-road footrests, while the range-topping GS Trophy has an aluminium engine guard.

The brakes comprise a single 310mm front disc with a Brembo four-piston fixed caliper and a single 240mm rear disc. The F450 GS comes standard with aluminium alloy wheels, 19-inch front and 17-inch rear, but is optionally available with more trail-focused spoked wheels. The dual-purpose Maxxis tubeless tyres provided good grip both on and off the tar. The 6.5-inch TFT display is legible in sunlight and menus are accessed via an iDrive-style rotary controller.

There is a USB-C socket, and taking phone calls, listening to music and using navigation while riding are all possible via smartphone and helmet pairing.