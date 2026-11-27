BMW reveals technical details for the electric M3, featuring 625kW output, 650km range, and quad-motor architecture. Expected debut in January 2027 with significant performance upgrades.

BMW has officially disclosed the technical specifications for its first all-electric M3, revealing a vehicle designed to redefine high-performance driving through advanced electric propulsion. The manufacturer confirmed that the upcoming model will deliver a combined output of 625kW and 1200Nm of torque, significantly surpassing the capabilities of its internal combustion predecessors. This new badge, identified as the M3 EV, is expected to carry a driving range of 650 km and will feature substantial engineering changes compared to the i3 platform on which it is based.

Quad-Motor Powertrain and Battery Architecture

At the core of the BMW M3 EV is a sophisticated four-motor electric drivetrain, with a dedicated motor driving each individual wheel. This setup is powered by a reported 100kWh battery pack, which enables the vehicle to achieve the aforementioned 625kW output. This power level represents a massive increase over the current M3 Competition, which utilizes a 3.0-litre S58 turbocharged straight-six engine producing significantly less power and torque.

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The electric drivetrain delivers 235kW and 550Nm more than the existing combustion-engine model, validating long-standing speculation about a quad-motor development project. While early rumors dating back to 2023 suggested an output potentially reaching 1000kW, the confirmed figures indicate a more conservative but still formidable performance profile. BMW has also confirmed DC charging capabilities of up to 400kW, ensuring rapid energy replenishment for high-performance usage.

Driving Dynamics and M-Optimized Controls

To manage the immense power, the M3 EV utilizes an M-optimised Heart of Joy control module specifically tuned for high-performance dynamics. A reworked electric all-wheel-drive system is designed to direct the majority of power to the rear wheels, enhancing the traditional rear-drive character associated with the M brand. The front axle can be completely disconnected when additional traction is not required, allowing for efficient energy use during cruising or specific driving modes.

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The vehicle introduces a dedicated Drift mode, leveraging the independent control of each wheel to create unique handling characteristics. This level of precision allows the system to manage power delivery in ways that conventional mechanical differentials cannot achieve. Although specific acceleration times and top speed figures have not yet been announced, the technical foundation suggests a vehicle capable of exceptional on-track performance and dynamic versatility.

Simulated Sounds and eDrive Auto Mode

Addressing the lack of auditory feedback common in electric vehicles, the M3 EV incorporates BMW's M eSound system. This technology generates artificial engine sounds that respond dynamically to accelerator inputs, simulated gear changes, and regenerative braking intensity. The audio experience is tailored to the selected driving mode, ensuring that drivers receive sensory feedback that aligns with their performance intentions.

Additionally, the car features eDrive Auto Mode, which simulates gear changes across six distinct stages. This system adapts to driver preferences, speed, and road conditions to provide a more familiar performance-car feel. Drivers can select from four settings: Auto, Preset Track, Off, and Paddle. The Preset Track setting is optimized for circuit driving, while the Paddle mode allows for manual shifting via steering-wheel paddles, mimicking a traditional transmission experience.

Market Debut and Production Timeline

BMW M head of development Frank Weber previously emphasized the importance of these features, noting that controlling every individual wheel in a high-performance vehicle requires sophisticated audio and haptic feedback systems. The M3 EV will serve as the first dedicated M model within BMW's Neue Klasse family, marking a significant milestone in the company's electrification strategy. It is expected to be sold alongside conventional combustion-engine versions of the 3 Series.

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The electric M3 is reportedly scheduled to make its official debut in January 2027. BMW plans to utilize extensive carbon fiber in its construction, although specific details regarding its structural integration have not yet been disclosed. While the standard i3 and new 3 Series have been approved for the South African market starting in the first quarter of 2027, BMW has not yet confirmed if the high-performance M3 EV will also be imported to that region.