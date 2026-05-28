BMA Seizes R1 Billion Worth of Methaqualone at Beitbridge Border Post

The Border Management Authority (BMA) officials seized a substance identified as methaqualone, commonly used in the manufacturing of mandrax, approximately 713 000 grams, at the Beitbridge border post between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The Border Management Authority ( BMA ) officials seized a substance identified as methaqualone, commonly used in the manufacturing of mandrax, approximately 713 000 grams. The BMA says it has arrested three people after intercepting a drug consignment worth nearly R1 billion at the Beitbridge border post between South Africa and Zimbabwe .

Authorities say a truck entering SA from Malawi was flagged after scanners detected suspicious cargo. A lengthy search uncovered about 713 000 grams of an ingredient commonly used in the production of mandrax. The BMA Commissioner, Dr Michael Masiapato, says the interception demonstrates the effectiveness of intelligence-led border security operations and the importance of integrated collaboration among law enforcement agencies. The seized substance is a key ingredient in the production of mandrax, a highly addictive and potent substance.

The BMA's success in intercepting this consignment is a testament to the authority's commitment to protecting the borders of South Africa and Zimbabwe from the threat of narcotics. The BMA's efforts are part of a broader strategy to combat the trade of illicit substances and prevent them from reaching the streets. The interception also highlights the need for continued cooperation and information sharing among law enforcement agencies to effectively combat the trade of narcotics.

The BMA's success in this operation is a significant blow to the traffickers and a major victory for the people of South Africa and Zimbabwe. The BMA's commitment to protecting the borders and preventing the trade of illicit substances is unwavering, and this operation is a testament to that commitment. The BMA will continue to work tirelessly to prevent the trade of narcotics and protect the borders of South Africa and Zimbabwe





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BMA Methaqualone Mandrax Beitbridge Border Post South Africa Zimbabwe

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