South African authorities arrested 11 suspects, among them three Border Management Authority officials, five police officers and three Lesotho nationals, in a joint operation against alleged corruption and illegal border crossings at Van Rooyen's Gate.

South African law enforcement authorities have arrested 11 suspects in a joint operation targeting an alleged corruption syndicate at the Van Rooyen's Gate border post between South Africa and Lesotho.

The arrests were carried out on Friday during a multi-agency operation. Among those detained are three Border Management Authority officials, five South African Police Service officers, and three Lesotho nationals. The suspects are being held for further processing and are expected to face charges related to corruption and contraventions of the Immigration Act.

Also read Eight officers arrested over corruption at Van Rooyen's Gate border post

Task Team And Subpoenaed Officer Details

In addition, one further SAPS member has been subpoenaed to appear in court in connection with the investigation. It was unclear when that officer is expected to appear. The operation was conducted by a multi-agency task team comprising the BMA Integrity Unit, Crime Intelligence, the Free State Organised Crime Unit, the South African Police Service, the Department of Home Affairs, and the Tactical Response Team in Bloemfontein.

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The arrests followed investigations into allegations that officials were involved in facilitating the unlawful movement of Lesotho nationals through the border post. The investigation has implicated officials entrusted with enforcing immigration laws and safeguarding South Africa's borders. BMA Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato confirmed the arrests and condemned the alleged involvement of border officials in corruption. He warned that misconduct threatening the country's border security would not be tolerated.

The BMA views allegations of corruption involving its officials in a serious light, he said. Masiapato said the authority will not tolerate any conduct that undermines the integrity of the authority or compromises the security of South Africa's borders. Masiapato reiterated the authority's commitment to pursuing accountability against officials implicated in corruption. The BMA remains committed to working with law enforcement agencies to investigate and address corruption, ensure accountability and uphold the rule of law, he said.

BMA Reaffirms Commitment To Border Integrity

He further reaffirmed the BMA's ongoing commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the country's ports of entry and ensuring that all border management processes are conducted strictly in accordance with the law. The BMA confirmed that the operation remained active on Friday morning, with law enforcement agencies continuing their work at the scene. The arrests raise serious concerns about corruption within the agencies responsible for preventing illegal border crossings. The investigation remains ongoing.

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The authority urged the public to report suspicious activity. Operation Hi-Tivise can be reached by calling 0801-229-019 or by visiting the BMA website. If you see something, say it, Masiapato said. The BMA said it remained committed to safeguarding South Africa's ports of entry and ensuring that border management processes were conducted in accordance with the law.

The Border Management Conference and Expo will bring government, industry and researchers together in Pretoria to discuss border security, lawful movement, trade and cross-border challenges. The arrests at Van Rooyen's Gate highlight ongoing efforts to address corruption at South Africa's land borders and to ensure that immigration laws are enforced without compromise.