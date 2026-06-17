Blundell and Phillips Lead New Zealand Recovery on Day One at The Oval

New Zealand fought back from 107 for 4 on day one of the second Test at The Oval, thanks to a crucial partnership between Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips after the early wickets. Blundell made 51 before falling to debutant Jacob Bethell, while Phillips remained unbeaten on 49 as the visitors reached 188 for 5 at stumps. England's new pace attack including Sonny Baker and Jofra Archer impressed, but the pitch offered better batting conditions than Lord's.

Day one of the second Test between England and New Zealand at The Oval saw the visitors recover from a shaky start to post a competitive total.

New Zealand, inserted to bat, found themselves at 107 for 4 early on. Tom Blundell and Daryl Mitchell then built a crucial partnership of 81 runs, stabilising the innings. After Mitchell's departure, Blundell combined with Glenn Phillips for another 75-run stand. Blundell eventually fell for a well-made 51, edging a cleverly delivered slower ball from debutant Jacob Bethell to Joe Root at short midwicket.

Phillips remained unbeaten on 49 at stumps, guiding New Zealand to 188 for 5. The pitch at The Oval offered more pace and bounce compared to the difficult surface at Lord's, allowing for a far more constructive batting display from the Black Caps after their two innings of 113 and 138 in the first Test. England's bowling attack, bolstered by the return of Jofra Archer and the inclusion of debutant Sonny Baker, utilised the conditions effectively.

Baker impressed on his debut, claiming 2 for 63 from his 15 overs and consistently reaching speeds around 88 mph. Archer was also lively, while Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke provided good support from the other end for New Zealand. Jacob Bethell's left-arm spin was the surprise wicket-taker, dismissing Blundell and later Rachin Ravindra. The part-time off-spin of Joe Root also accounted for Daryl Mitchell, holing out to deep midwicket.

The England bowlers were generally penetrating, but the new ball and the pitch allowed the New Zealand middle order to apply themselves after early blows. England made several changes to their side following the first Test win. Captain Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were dropped for breaking curfew after that victory. In came debutants Sonny Baker, Jordan Cox, and wicketkeeper James Rew, who was a late replacement for Jamie Smith who withdrew for family reasons.

Ollie Robinson was injured, and spinner Shoaib Bashir was left out. For New Zealand, the only major change saw Kyle Jamieson return in place of the injured Tim Southee, though the bowlers struggled to make early inroads before the recovery. Tom Latham top-scored with 27 before being superbly caught by Bethell off Archer. Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, and Rachin Ravindra also got starts but could not go on to big scores.

The day ended with Phillips and the tail looking to add substantially on day two, leaving the match finely balanced





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Test Cricket England Vs New Zealand The Oval Tom Blundell Glenn Phillips Jacob Bethell Sonny Baker Jofra Archer Day One Recovery Second Test

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