Blues Unfazed by Crusaders' Unbeaten Home Play-off Record in Super Rugby

Coach Vern Cotter remains confident in the Blues' ability to challenge the Crusaders' remarkable unbeaten home play-off record in Super Rugby, despite a heavy loss to the Chiefs. The Blues will face the 13-time champion Crusaders in Christchurch, with key players set to return. The Chiefs, meanwhile, will host the Reds in the next round.

The Blues ' coach, Vern Cotter , has expressed confidence in his team's ability to challenge the Crusaders ' unbeaten home play-off record in Super Rugby , despite a heavy 59-34 loss to the Chiefs in Hamilton.

The Blues, now ranked fourth, face a daunting trip to Christchurch to take on the 13-time champion Crusaders, who have never lost a home play-off match since the competition's inception in 1996. Cotter believes that his players will bounce back from the disappointment of missing out on home advantage and embrace the challenge of defeating the defending champions at their new indoor stadium.

He is optimistic about the return of key players, including 144-test All Blacks playmaker Beauden Barrett and veteran lock forward Patrick Tuipulotu. The Blues scored six of their nine tries after half-time, including a brace from winger Dan Sinkinson, but Cotter acknowledged that they need to improve their pressure management and reduce soft moments to compete against top teams like the Chiefs.

The second-placed Chiefs, who rebounded from a loss to the Crusaders, will host the fifth-placed Reds in the next round, while the top-ranked Hurricanes will face the sixth-placed Brumbies at home





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Super Rugby Crusaders Blues Vern Cotter Chiefs Beauden Barrett Patrick Tuipulotu

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