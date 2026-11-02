BlueInvest Africa Summit 2026 Cape Town Trade Multilateralism

Deputy Minister John Steenhuisen addresses the BlueInvest Africa Summit 2026 in Cape Town, highlighting trade opportunities and multilateral cooperation in the blue economy.

Deputy Trade, Industry, and Competition Minister John Steenhuisen spoke at the 2026 BlueInvest Africa Summit in Cape Town on Monday. The two-day event at the V&A Waterfront explores the potential of the African blue sector. Attendees included government representatives, EU officials, funders, and entrepreneurs. They gathered to discuss maritime industry management and marine resource sustainability. This dialogue occurs amidst global protectionism and trade fragmentation. The summit aims to foster regional cooperation within the Southern African Development Community. It also seeks to align with the African Continental Free-Trade Agreement.

Blue Economy Investment Opportunities

Steenhuisen stated that the summit provides a vital platform for forming partnerships. It showcases investment opportunities for impactful regional cooperation. He emphasized the importance of multilateralism in a divided world. The minister noted that many nations often respond with closed hands rather than friendship. His remarks reflect enduring geopolitical tensions and protectionism in the global economy. Since joining the government of national unity after the 2024 election, he has worked to thaw trade tensions. This effort focuses particularly on relations with the United States. A cabinet reshuffle by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July moved him to his current role. Previously, he handled agriculture and US trade fragmentation issues. His new department strongly lobbies for South Africa to remain in the African Growth and Opportunity Act. This act provides preferential access to the US market for South African goods.

Also read South Africa's 2026 Budget: Fiscal Repair Meets Growth Challenge

Geopolitical Context and Trade Challenges

Global trade faces significant challenges from unilateral tariffs and international conflicts. US President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on economies worldwide, including strategic partners. The United States is also engaged in a protracted war against Iran. These factors contribute to dwindling funding commitments and increased protectionism. Steenhuisen believes Africa can demonstrate the value of joined hands over separation. He used a maritime metaphor to describe navigating these choppy waters. He argued that learning together is essential for survival and success. Confidence remains high that collaborative efforts will lead to new consensus. Stronger cooperation between the African Union and the European Union could unlock untapped sectors. This partnership has the potential to create jobs and establish mutual trade benefits. Such dynamics would ensure even and equitable growth for both regions.

Sustainability and EU Partnership Focus

Charlina Vitcheva, Director-General of the EU Commission for maritime affairs and fisheries, stressed the importance of sustainability. She stated that the ocean sustains us, so we must sustain the ocean. This perspective is crucial for the future of generations to come. A healthy ocean is a prerequisite for future human existence. EU Ambassador to South Africa Kristian Schmidt highlighted strategic discussions with South Africa. These talks focus on expanding the maritime industry potential in the region. They also address solutions to bolster the regional logistics network. Maritime routes around the Cape of Good Hope are increasing. This trend brings both opportunities and risks for global shipping. The EU and South Africa aim to harness trade while managing these risks.

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EU-Funded Blue Investment Programme

BlueInvest Africa is the first EU-funded programme designed for this purpose. It specifically aims to accelerate investment in sustainable blue economy ventures. The programme targets businesses across the African continent. It supports entrepreneurs seeking funding for innovative business ideas. The summit serves as a key hub for connecting capital with opportunity. Participants explore how the blue sector can drive economic growth. They discuss strategies to manage maritime resources sustainably. The event underscores the merits of multilateral cooperation. This approach helps regions thrive despite global trade divisions. South Africa positions itself as a leader in this transformative sector. The discussions aim to create a resilient and profitable blue economy.

Regional Cooperation and Future Development

The summit highlights the strategic importance of South Africa in global logistics. Improved maritime routes offer new avenues for green shipping. Global shipping companies are looking for efficient and sustainable routes. South Africa offers a strategic gateway for this trade. The government is actively engaged in facilitating these developments. Collaboration with international partners like the EU is seen as vital. Such partnerships can enhance regional competitiveness. They also promote best practices in environmental stewardship. The blue economy represents a significant opportunity for job creation. It promises economic growth for countries in the region. Stakeholders are optimistic about the future of this sector. They believe collective action will yield positive results. The summit concludes with a renewed commitment to cooperation. This shared vision aims to navigate global challenges effectively. The blue economy stands as a beacon of hope for sustainable development. It offers a path toward mutual prosperity and stability.