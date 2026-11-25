Blu Label Health executives argue that neutrality protects their business from telecoms alliances. The strategy aims to serve all rivals equally while capturing handset revenue growth.

Blu Label Health maintains that its deliberate exclusion from recent South Africa n payments and telecoms alliances strengthens rather than weakens its market position. During a pre-close investor call hosted by Prescient Securities on Tuesday, leadership clarified that the group has strategically chosen to remain an independent entity. This stance allows the company to avoid the competitive pitfalls that often accompany exclusive industry partnerships.

Neutrality Protects Blu Label Health from Rival Cuts

Brett Levy, serving as co-CEO of Blu Label Health, explained that the organization made a calculated decision years ago to stay out of its customers' direct operational pathways. The company aims to function strictly as a neutral aggregator that supplies infrastructure to every player in the market. By refusing to launch its own digital wallet or customer-facing application, Blu Label Health ensures that all distribution channels remain permanently accessible. This approach prevents the company from being perceived as a direct competitor by its largest retail and telecommunications partners.

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Levy argued that when a major supplier explicitly aligns with one faction in a market, they inevitably lose business from the opposing side. He noted that tying up with one operator effectively defines a corporate camp, causing rivals to cease purchasing services. This dynamic was vividly demonstrated when Blu Label Health suffered significant backlash from Vodacom and MTN after purchasing a stake in Cell C in 2017. Such exclusivity forces customers to choose between continued service from the aggregator or the ability to operate independently without supplier conflict.

Blurring Lines Drive Demand for Independent Aggregators

Mark Levy, also a co-CEO at Blu Label Health, observed that the traditional boundaries between banking, insurance, and telecommunications are rapidly dissolving. Financial institutions are increasingly operating as insurers, while mobile operators are expanding into financial services. This convergence has created a complex environment where banks and mobile network operators are growing cautious about engaging in direct bilateral relationships. They fear that direct interaction exposes sensitive consumer behavioral data to competitors.

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An independent aggregator serves as a necessary buffer in this landscape, shielding proprietary information from both sides of any transaction. As banks like Capitec expand into point-of-sale terminals for informal traders, they face similar pressures to select partners carefully. Blu Label Health is now positioned to secure more embedded projects and deep partnerships because it offers a secure, neutral platform. This reduces the risk for financial institutions while allowing them to expand their physical and digital reach without data leaks.

Handset Sales Drive Revenue Despite Soft Airtime Markets

The telecommunications division of Blu Label Health is currently reconstructing its handset and contract business following the departure of Comm Equipment Company. That unit moved to Cell C a year ago, creating a void that Blu Label Health is now actively filling. Brett Levy reported that the handset segment has delivered unexpected financial success, with revenues and profits rising by hundreds of millions of rand over a six-month period. While he did not provide exact figures, he emphasized that this segment is a critical growth engine.

In contrast, traditional airtime sales have shown softer performance across all distribution channels. The group also saw a decline in electricity sales, which it attributed to stopping vending operations for municipalities where the margins were insufficient. The financial results highlight a shift in consumer and corporate spending patterns away from simple connectivity and towards hardware and integrated solutions.

Voucher Strategy Targets Pin-less Sales Growth

Looking ahead, Blu Label Health has set an ambitious target to have more than half of its Pin-less sales run through its own-brand vouchers. This goal is scheduled to be achieved within twenty-four months. Currently, analysts on the investor call estimate that self-branded vouchers account for only twenty to twenty-five percent of this volume. This strategic pivot is designed to increase brand loyalty and capture higher margins in the voucher market.

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The company's commitment to neutrality is expected to facilitate deeper integration with major South African retailers and financial institutions. By remaining independent, Blu Label Health can continue to service the diverse needs of a fragmented market. This strategy positions the group to capitalize on the ongoing consolidation in the payments and telecoms sectors without becoming a target for competitive exclusion.