Blok Says Atlantic Seaboard Buyers Can Now Find Lifestyle and Space in Apartments

Cape Town developer Blok says larger sectional title apartments on the Atlantic Seaboard now offer space once found mainly in freehold homes, as freehold prices have doubled since 2022.

Cape Town -based property developer Blok says buyers on the Atlantic Seaboard no longer have to choose between lifestyle and space. For years, the coastline offered two options: a compact urban apartment close to everything, or a freehold home on the hill with a garden and room to expand. Blok, which has built 23 developments across seven of the city's neighbourhoods, from Sea Point to the West City, argues that this trade-off is becoming far less necessary.

The developer's case rests on property transfer data from the Atlantic Seaboard over the past few years. Blok says that data shows buyers are now finding both lifestyle and space in the same area. The company's focus is on urban precincts where architecture, community and daily life are designed to work together, and its recent Green Point projects are presented as the clearest example of that approach.

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Freehold Homes on the Atlantic Seaboard Are Becoming Scarce

Freehold homes on the Atlantic Seaboard have become genuinely scarce, and their median sale price has roughly doubled in three years. According to the figures cited by Blok, the median freehold sale price rose from around R11.5 million in 2022 to roughly R25 million in 2025.

Freehold and sectional title properties are defined differently. A freehold property is one property per ERF, meaning a standalone home on its own piece of land. A sectional title property is multiple properties per ERF, meaning a block of apartments sharing one plot.

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Blok's material also notes that a large share of the freehold homes that do change hands are going to trusts and companies rather than individual homeowners. The developer suggests this points to much of that land being bought to build on rather than to live in. Blok states that there simply isn't more freehold land coming to the market.

Sectional Title Apartments Have Grown Considerably Larger

Sectional title apartments on the Atlantic Seaboard have grown considerably, and larger layouts now make up a far bigger share of the market. Blok says the typical sectional title apartment has nearly doubled in size over the same period in which freehold prices climbed.

A few years ago, most apartments changing hands were compact studio layouts designed for a lock-up-and-go lifestyle. Blok says that is no longer where most of the activity is. Its description of the newer stock highlights spacious bedrooms, gardens and room to entertain, made possible by duplex layouts.

The price gap remains significant. Blok cites a median of around R25 million for a freehold home on the coast, compared with closer to R6 million for a sectional title apartment. The developer's point is that both options sit on the same coastline, with the same mountain views and the same walk to the water.

Two Green Point Addresses Offer Garden Living

Blok has built its answer to the trade-off into two Green Point addresses, including one at 12 Braemar Road. The developer describes both buildings as having distinct personalities, designed around the principle that an urban family home should have room to grow into.

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The developer says its Two and Three-bedroom Garden apartments range from 108m² to 224m², with space for a proper Sunday lunch, a dog that needs more than a balcony, and children who need room to play. A unit described in the developer's material spreads across two levels and covers 194m², which Blok presents as the kind of space usually associated with a house on the hill.

Blok says the development includes concierge service, 24-hour security and a communal rooftop pool. It also highlights Green Point Park within walking distance, meaning daily errands such as Parkruns, school runs and shopping can be done on foot.

What the Market Shift Means for Atlantic Seaboard Buyers

For buyers, the practical result is that scale on the Atlantic Seaboard is increasingly found in apartments rather than freehold homes. Blok argues that freehold supply will not return in any real volume, and that apartments built with similar space in mind are filling that gap.

The developer frames the decision as a matter of whether a buyer can find both lifestyle and space in one address, rather than choosing between an apartment and a home on the hill. Blok's material does not set out specific dates, timelines or procedural next steps for its developments, so buyers will need to confirm availability and details directly with the developer.