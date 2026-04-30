Blockx Stuns Ruud, Zverev Advances to Madrid Open Semifinals

Belgium's Alexander Blockx upset defending champion Casper Ruud to reach his first Masters 1000 semi-final, while Alexander Zverev defeated Flavio Cobolli to set up a clash with Blockx in Madrid.

Alexander Blockx of Belgium has delivered a remarkable upset at the Madrid Open , defeating defending champion Casper Ruud in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 to secure his place in the semifinals.

This marks the first time the 21-year-old has reached the semi-final stage of a Masters 1000 tournament, a significant milestone in his burgeoning career. Blockx’s journey to the last four has been nothing short of sensational, particularly considering his previous lack of success on clay courts. Prior to this month, he had never secured a victory at the ATP Tour level on a clay surface, yet he has demonstrably thrived in the unique conditions of the Madrid Open.

His path included a notable victory over third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, showcasing his ability to compete and win against top-ranked opponents. The match against Ruud lasted 96 minutes, during which Blockx displayed a composed and aggressive playing style, effectively utilizing baseline power and consistent serving. He now ranks as the fourth-lowest-ranked player to ever reach the semi-finals of this prestigious tournament, highlighting the unexpected nature of his success.

Blockx attributed his success to the favorable conditions in Madrid, noting the combination of altitude and heat creates a fast-paced environment that complements his game. He expressed pride in his recent performances and acknowledged the suitability of the court surface to his strengths. The young Belgian’s confidence is clearly growing with each victory, and he appears well-equipped to handle the pressure of competing at the highest level.

His ability to remain calm and focused under pressure was evident throughout the match against Ruud, as he consistently executed his game plan and capitalized on opportunities. This victory is not merely a personal triumph for Blockx but also a testament to the potential of emerging talent in the world of professional tennis. His unexpected run has captivated audiences and added an exciting dynamic to the Madrid Open.

The tournament has become a platform for Blockx to showcase his skills and establish himself as a player to watch in the future. Waiting for Blockx in the semi-finals is second seed Alexander Zverev, who secured his own passage to the last four with a dominant performance against Italy’s Flavio Cobolli, winning 6-1, 6-4. Zverev’s victory was characterized by his aggressive play and clinical execution, firing 12 aces and minimizing unforced errors.

The German player, a two-time Madrid champion, demonstrated his experience and mastery of the court, controlling the match from the outset. This win is particularly noteworthy considering Cobolli had recently defeated Zverev in the semi-finals of the Munich Open, adding a layer of intrigue to their previous encounters.

However, Zverev downplayed any notion of revenge, expressing his respect for Cobolli and acknowledging the unpredictable nature of the sport. He emphasized his strong performance in the first set as a key factor in his victory, highlighting the importance of capitalizing on opportunities and maintaining momentum. The semi-final clash between Blockx and Zverev promises to be a compelling contest, pitting the rising star against the established champion.

The contrasting styles and recent form of both players suggest a thrilling encounter for tennis fans





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alexander Blockx Casper Ruud Alexander Zverev Flavio Cobolli Madrid Open Tennis ATP Masters 1000

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Baptiste Stuns Sabalenka in Madrid, Reaches First WTA 1000 SemifinalHailey Baptiste defeated Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling three-set quarterfinal match at the Madrid Open, ending the world No. 1's title defense and 15-match winning streak. Baptiste saved multiple match points to secure the upset and advance to her first WTA 1000 semifinal, where she will face Mirra Andreeva.

Read more »

Baptiste Upsets Sabalenka in Madrid, Reaches SemifinalHailey Baptiste defeated world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the Madrid Open quarterfinals, ending Sabalenka’s title defense and 15-match winning streak. Baptiste saved multiple match points to secure a 2-6, 6-2, 7-6(8/6) victory and will face Mirra Andreeva in the semifinals.

Read more »

Baptiste ends Sabalenka's Madrid title defenceHailey Baptiste ended Aryna Sabalenka’s title defence in Madrid on Tuesday and halted the world number one's 15-match winning streak with a quarter-final victory to deliver the biggest shock of the tournament so far.

Read more »

Blockx knocks out defending champ Ruud to reach Madrid semisBelgium's Alexander Blockx continued his breakthrough run at the Madrid Open on Thursday, upsetting defending champion Casper Ruud 6-4 6-4 to reach the semifinals of a Masters 1000 event for the first time in his career.

Read more »

Andreeva fends off Baptiste challenge to reach Madrid Open finalA disciplined Mirra Andreeva saw off a late challenge from Hailey Baptiste to prevail 6-4 7-6(8) in a battle of nerves on Thursday to reach the final of the Madrid Open.

Read more »

Andreeva fends off Baptiste challenge to reach Madrid Open finalA disciplined Mirra Andreeva saw off a late challenge from Hailey Baptiste to prevail 6-4 7-6(8) in a battle of nerves on Thursday to reach the final of the Madrid Open.

Read more »