Blitzboks to Focus on Mental Approach for Second HSBC SVNS World Championship Event

The Blitzboks are preparing to face Great Britain and Kenya in Pool A on Friday, and Australia on Saturday, in the second of three HSBC SVNS World Championship events.

Blitzbok Philip Snyman believes the key to their approach for the second of three HSBC SVNS World Championship events will be mental. The Blitzboks have two Pool A encounters on Friday, against Great Britain and Kenya , and on Saturday they face Australia .

They know that they are physically up for the challenge to deliver the best season in the history of the Springbok Sevens, but they are aware of the bigger picture - being in a good position to win both the HSBC SVNS Series and the World Championship. However, that is not where the focus has been in their preparations back home, or this week in sunny Valladolid.

The Blitzbok coach was happy with their only training session of the week on Tuesday and said there is good energy and synergy in the squad. They are aware of the bigger picture, but that is not where the focus has been in their preparations.

They have a good group of players here and all had done well during the season - from the most experienced players to the newer ones they brought into their squad this season - and they prepared well. They know what they are capable of, but this will still require a fresh start for this tournament and for that matter, they do not look past the opening match against Great Britain.

The players are in a good space as well, so they are looking forward to the weekend, but from a match perspective, it all starts against Great Britain. They will need to play as a team where every individual delivers his best effort. They have identified certain focus points and how to make them smaller by zooming into them. One of those is to focus on themselves and what they need to do, and not the opponents as such.

They will need to play their best performance of the season to be successful here this weekend





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