South Africa recovered from a 26-19 defeat by Argentina to thrash Australia 33-0 in Pool A, with Christie Grobbelaar scoring twice.

The Blitzboks thrashed Australia 33-0 in their second Pool A match at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Saturday, recovering from a 26-19 opening loss to Argentina earlier in the day.

Christie Grobbelaar scored twice for South Africa, while Selvyn Davids, Quewin Nortje and Sebastiaan Jobb also crossed in a dominant first half that ended 26-0. Needing a win to steady their campaign, South Africa struck inside the first minute when Selvyn Davids scored to set the tone. Quewin Nortje added a second try in the third minute.

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Blitzboks Maintain Dominance Despite Yellow Card

South Africa were reduced to six men a minute later when Sebastiaan Jobb was shown a yellow card, but the Blitzboks extended their lead in the sixth minute. Christie Grobbelaar used quick feet to leave the Australian defence flat-footed before slicing through for South Africa's third try, converted by Human. Restored to full strength late in the half, South Africa struck again in the ninth minute after a sharp turnover from Davids sparked a counter-attack that Jobb finished.

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Human converted for a 26-0 lead at the break. Any hope of an Australian revival disappeared early in the second period. Grobbelaar produced a deft kick-and-chase in the ninth minute of the half, regathering cleanly to sprint clear for his second try. Human converted to push the margin to 33-0.

Argentina Snap Losing Streak Against South Africa

Earlier, Argentina beat South Africa 26-19 after leading 12-12 at halftime, snapping a six-match losing streak against the Blitzboks. Argentina struck first on a hot day in Dubai when Luciano Gonzalez crashed through three tackles to score in the corner. The burly forward added a converted try two minutes later, again busting through two tackles to extend the lead to 12-0.

At that stage the Blitzboks hardly had their hands on the ball and were battling with the physicality of their opponents. South Africa responded when Jobb ran 70m after a great step and, when hauled in, offloaded to Quewin Nortje, who scored under the sticks. Tristan Leyds converted. Selvyn Davids then scored two minutes into injury time after Los Pumas conceded a number of penalties at the breakdown and the Blitzbok playmaker sniped through.

Los Pumas Take Lead in Thrilling Second Half

The South Africans also had a poor start to the second half as Matteo Graziano scored from an inside pass and the Blitzbok cover defence failed to react in time. Gonzalez, who returned after being substituted late in the first half, then broke through two tackles for his third try. The conversion was good and with three minutes to play Argentina had a 26-12 lead. Siviwe Soyizwapi then scored to bring his team back into the match.

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The Blitzbok captain ran 70m down the touchline, beating three defenders, and when Ricardo Duarttee converted it was a one-score game with just under two minutes to play. The Blitzboks attacked well and moved into the Pumas red zone, but a great tackle forced a knock-on and the match was gone. Australia had beaten the USA 22-10 in their opening match. The result leaves Pool A wide open heading into the final round of group matches.

Argentina sit clear at the top with two wins from two after following up their opening victory over South Africa by beating the USA. South Africa's final pool match is against Australia at 12.55pm. The Springbok Sevens began their new campaign in Dubai this weekend, with four qualifying spots for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics up for grabs.