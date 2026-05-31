Blitzboks Stun Spain with Second-Half Comeback in SVNS Quarterfinals

South Africa's rugby sevens team, the Blitzboks, overcame a 12-0 halftime deficit to defeat Spain 14-12 in the HSBC SVNS Valladolid quarterfinals, advancing to the semifinals against Argentina in pursuit of a sixth consecutive tournament title.

The South African national rugby sevens team, the Blitzboks , staged a dramatic comeback to defeat Spain 14-12 in the HSBC SVNS Valladolid quarterfinals on Saturday.

They will now face Argentina in the semifinals on Sunday at Estadio Jose Zorrilla, aiming for a sixth consecutive tournament title. The match, held in front of a passionate home crowd, saw Spain dominate the first half with a 12-0 lead, but a resilient second-half performance by the Blitzboks, featuring two late tries and desperate defense, secured a narrow and remarkable victory.

Spain started the match with overwhelming control, keeping the ball alive and exploiting gaps in the Blitzboks' defense to score two early tries within the first half. They led 12-0 at the break, appearing poised for their biggest win of the weekend. A brief setback occurred when Spain received a yellow card for a high tackle on Tristan Leyds, but momentum shifted back to the hosts after an error by Selvyn Davids.

The Blitzboks, desperate to claw their way back, faced a seemingly insurmountable deficit. The second half marked a complete turnaround. Impi Visser scored first, cutting the lead to five points after a counterattack initiated by Leyds. In a pivotal defensive moment, Sebastiaan Jobb knocked the ball out of a Spanish player's hands under the uprights, preventing a certain try after an interception.

Spain then conceded another yellow card, and the Blitzboks capitalized. Selvyn Davids atoned for his earlier mistake with a blindside break from a scrum, leading to a try by Jayden Nell with only 90 seconds remaining. Ricardo Duarttee's conversion gave South Africa a two-point lead. The Blitzboks then held on for the final minute, clinching an unforgettable win.

Earlier in the day, the Blitzboks suffered a Pool A loss to Australia, repeating their defeat from New York. South Africa held a 14-10 lead late in the match but ultimately fell as Australia scored two tries in the final minutes. The Blitzboks lost Dewald Human to a leg injury early on, but Quewin Nortje scored a try to temporarily lift spirits. Tristan Leyds, who replaced Human, converted.

However, a dropped ball led to an Australian counterattack try, and a mishandled restart allowed Australia to secure another try, sealing a 24-14 victory. Tries for South Africa came from Nortje and Gino Cupido, with Leyds and Duarttee adding conversions. Australia's tries were scored by Harry Wilson, Henry Hutchison, Ben Dowling, and Josh Turner, with Dowling and James McGregor converting. The quarterfinal win sets up a semifinal clash with Argentina.

The Blitzboks demonstrated their championship character by overcoming both a strong home crowd and a significant halftime deficit. Their ability to adapt in the second half, coupled with crucial defensive plays and timely scoring, highlights why they remain the team to beat in the HSBC SVNS series. The match in Valladolid underscores the unpredictable and thrilling nature of rugby sevens, where a single moment can change the outcome.

The Blitzboks now focus on another title, having shown resilience and composure under pressure





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