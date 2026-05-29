Blitzboks Stay Unbeaten on Day One in Valladolid, Secure Quarterfinal Berth

South Africa's Blitzboks won both matches on day one of the Spain Sevens, defeating Kenya 14-0 after a tough battle, and earlier beating Australia in extra time, to qualify for the quarterfinals.

The Blitzboks , South Africa 's national rugby sevens team, continued their impressive form on day one of the Spain Sevens in Valladolid, securing two hard-fought victories to book their place in the quarterfinals.

After a thrilling opening match against a resilient Kenyan side, the Blitzboks emerged 14-0 winners, a scoreline that flattered them somewhat given the intense battle that unfolded at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla. The South Africans needed to dig deep, with both teams struggling to build momentum in a game characterized by tactical kicking and dogged defence.

The Blitzboks' first try came from an interception by Shilton van Wyk, who raced away to score under the posts, giving his side a 7-0 lead at halftime. The second half was a tight affair, with Kenya denying South Africa any easy points until a yellow card to Denis Abukuse for a deliberate knock-on gave the Blitzboks the advantage they needed.

Riccardo Duartee delivered a perfect cross-field kick that Sebastiaan Jobb gathered to sprint into the corner for the decisive try, sealing the win and ensuring the Blitzboks would advance to the knockout stages alongside Australia, who also went unbeaten on day one. The South Africans' earlier match against Australia ended in a 21-14 victory, but that game required extra time to separate the two sides, highlighting the competitive nature of Pool A. Jobb was instrumental in both wins, scoring tries and providing leadership on the field.

After the Kenyan match, Jobb emphasized the importance of grinding out results when not at their best, stating that these performances are crucial for success in the knockout rounds. The Blitzboks, who won the opening event of the HSBC SVNS World Championship series in Hong Kong last month, are now aiming to add the Spanish title to their collection to solidify their position at the top of the overall standings.

The team's depth and resilience have been key factors, with players like Van Wyk and Duartee stepping up when needed. Australia, meanwhile, also displayed strong form, defeating Kenya and South Africa's other opponents to set up a final pool match against the Blitzboks on Saturday that will determine the pool winner.

The tournament in Valladolid, the second of three events in the series, has attracted top teams from around the world, all vying for crucial points to qualify for the season-ending grand final. The Blitzboks' performance has been a testament to their preparation and mental fortitude, as they navigated a challenging day one without suffering any major injuries. Coach Sandile Ngcobo praised his team's effort, noting that the ability to win ugly is a hallmark of championship sides.

Looking ahead, the Blitzboks will need to maintain their focus and discipline to overcome increasingly tough opposition in the quarterfinals and beyond. The support from the South African fans in the stands has been a boost, with the team feeding off the energy to push through difficult moments. With the knockout rounds looming, the Blitzboks are aware that every match is a final, and their experience from Hong Kong will serve them well.

The team's blend of youth and experience has been effective, with players like Jobb and Van Wyk combining with veterans to create a balanced squad. The Blitzboks' defensive organization was particularly noteworthy against Kenya, as they repelled multiple attacks and forced errors from their opponents. The upcoming match against Australia promises to be a classic, as both teams boast attacking flair and defensive solidity.

The winner will earn a potentially easier path in the quarterfinals, while the loser will face a tougher challenge. Regardless, the Blitzboks have shown they have the character to compete at the highest level, and their journey in Valladolid is just beginning. As the tournament progresses, the Blitzboks will look to fine-tune their execution and build on the momentum from day one.

The squad's camaraderie and belief in their system have been evident, and they will be determined to bring the trophy back to South Africa. The Spain Sevens has historically been a happy hunting ground for the Blitzboks, and this year appears no different. With the quarterfinals set for Saturday afternoon, the team will have a brief recovery period before taking on Australia. The match will be a test of endurance and strategy, with both teams eager to assert their dominance.

The Blitzboks' fans will be hoping for another display of the never-say-die attitude that has become synonymous with the team. Whether it is through individual brilliance or collective effort, the Blitzboks have the tools to go all the way. Their performance on day one has set the tone for a successful campaign in Valladolid, and they will be looking to carry that momentum into the weekend.

The HSBC SVNS World Championship continues to grow in stature, and the Blitzboks are at the forefront of the action, showcasing the best of South African rugby on the global stage





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