Blitzboks Stage Miraculous Comeback to Ditch Hong Kong Sevens Curse and Advance to Semis

The Springbok Sevens fought back from a significant deficit to defeat Kenya 26-22 in a thrilling quarterfinal at the Hong Kong Sevens, advancing to the semifinals where they will face New Zealand. The dramatic victory, sealed in the final moments, keeps their hopes of winning the tournament alive.

In a dramatic turn of events that had fans on the edge of their seats, the Springbok Sevens , affectionately known as the Blitzboks , secured a nail-biting quarterfinal victory against Kenya at the Hong Kong Sevens , keeping their hopes of clinching the coveted title alive. The final score, a nail-biting 26-22, was sealed in the dying moments of the match, showcasing the resilience and fighting spirit of the South African squad.

Kenya, or Shujaa as they are known, had largely dominated proceedings throughout the game, holding a commanding 22-14 lead with less than two minutes remaining on the clock. This comeback, against a physically superior Kenyan side, highlighted the indomitable character of a Blitzboks team that refused to surrender.

The Hong Kong Sevens has historically been a challenging tournament for the Blitzboks, who have never managed to lift the trophy and have suffered the heartbreak of losing their last four quarterfinals in the city consecutively. This persistent curse loomed large, but coach Philip Snyman expressed unwavering confidence in his team's ability to finally break their duck this weekend. Their path to the final now leads them to a highly anticipated semifinal clash against New Zealand on Sunday, a crucial step towards their elusive championship dream.

The turning point in the match came through a series of astute, well-timed substitutions by the Blitzboks management. These tactical changes injected fresh energy and renewed purpose into the team, enabling them to score two tries in a frantic 90-second period. These late surge of points not only snatched victory from the jaws of defeat but also inflicted a painful end to Kenya's impressive campaign. The thrilling encounter also served as a stark reminder of the detrimental impact of World Rugby's decision to limit the World SVNS Series to just eight teams, and the significant void left by Kenya's absence from the regular circuit.

Despite the eventual outcome, the match began with Kenya faltering slightly, as Selvyn Davids of South Africa capitalized on an early opportunity, waltzing through the defense to score a try within the first two minutes. However, Kenya quickly responded with two exceptionally crafted tries from John Ohoth Okeyo and Denis Abukuse, swiftly taking the lead. Their momentum was temporarily disrupted when Vincent Onyala Owino received a yellow card just before halftime, an infraction that Donavan Don expertly exploited to put the Blitzboks back in front. The tide then shifted once more as Kevin Wekesa Nyongesa of Kenya made a powerful run, reclaiming the lead. Kenya further extended their advantage when Festus Shiasi crossed the try line, capitalizing on a period of dominance, particularly when Davids was in the sin-bin.

The introduction of seasoned campaigner Shakes Soyizwapi, who made his debut at this very tournament a decade ago, and the electrifying speedster Quewin Nortje, who had been sidelined by injury for the entirety of the World Series, proved to be a masterstroke. Nortje's immediate impact was evident as he spotted a gap behind the defense, launching a well-placed punt and out-pacing the chasing defenders to collect and score a spectacular individual try. This pivotal score brought the Blitzboks within a single point of Kenya. Seizing the momentum, they secured possession from the restart and earned a crucial penalty at the breakdown, pushing Kenya onto the back foot. The ball eventually found its way to Soyizwapi, who dived over for the match-winning try, igniting wild celebrations among the South African contingent.

The Blitzboks are now set to face the formidable All Black Sevens in the semifinal on Sunday at 8 am (CAT, GMT+2), with the final scheduled for 1:14 pm. Meanwhile, the Kenyan team, despite their commendable performance in this match, was disappointed in their ninth-place semifinal, losing 19-14 to Great Britain, a stark contrast to their earlier pool victory against the same opponent. They are slated to play Argentina at 4:46 am in a playoff for the eleventh spot





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