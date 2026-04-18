Blitzboks Stage Late Comeback to Defeat Kenya in Hong Kong Sevens Thriller

South Africa's Blitzboks secured a dramatic 26-22 victory over Kenya in the Hong Kong Sevens quarter-finals, scoring two late tries, including the winner with the final play, to advance to the semi-finals. They will face New Zealand next in their quest for a maiden Hong Kong title.

The South Africa n Blitzboks secured a dramatic victory over Kenya in their Hong Kong Sevens quarter-final, advancing to the semi-finals with a hard-fought 26-22 win. The crucial triumph was sealed by two late tries, the decisive blow coming from Siviwe Soyizwapi on the final play of the match. This thrilling comeback sets up a semi-final clash against New Zealand on Sunday at 8am SA time, as the Blitzboks aim to claim the prestigious Hong Kong tournament title for the first time.

The path to victory was far from straightforward. Kenya, demonstrating remarkable spirit, pushed the Blitzboks throughout the encounter. The South Africans initially took the lead following a Kenyan error that granted them a scrum deep in Kenya's territory. Selvyn Davids capitalized on the opportunity, touching down for the opening try. However, Kenya quickly responded, with John Ohoth Okeyo crossing the whitewash.

A subsequent breakout by Denis Abukuse saw Kenya surge ahead, establishing a 12-7 lead. The Blitzboks managed to level the scores just before halftime. During a period when Vincent Onyala was in the sin bin for a high tackle, Donovan Don finished a well-executed move out wide, and Tristan Leyds added the conversion.

The second half saw Kenya regain the momentum. From a scrum within the Blitzboks' 22, captain Samuel Asati set up Kevin Wekesa for a try. The Kenyan underdogs continued to apply pressure, and with Selvyn Davids receiving a yellow card for a deliberate knockdown, Kenya seized their advantage. Asati was instrumental again, creating an opening for Festus Safari to extend Kenya's lead to 22-14.

Despite the deficit, the Blitzboks rallied in the dying moments. A crucial try brought them within touching distance, with the conversion narrowing the gap to a single point. With time rapidly running out, the Blitzboks launched a final, desperate attack from a scrum. Benefiting from a series of penalties awarded at the breakdown, they manufactured the opportunity to score.

The intensity of the match was palpable, with both teams displaying immense skill and determination. The Kenyan performance, in particular, was commendable, showcasing their growing prowess in the Sevens circuit. The Blitzboks' ability to dig deep and find a way to win under immense pressure highlights their championship pedigree. This victory, however, serves as a stark reminder that no opponent can be underestimated, especially in the high-stakes environment of the SVNS World Championship.

The Hong Kong leg of the SVNS World Championship, being the opening fixture, sets a high bar for the rest of the season. The tournament will be followed by further legs in Valladolid and Bordeaux, where the ultimate world champions will be crowned. The close nature of this quarter-final match underscores the competitive landscape of international Sevens rugby.

The Blitzboks' resilience and ability to execute under duress will be key as they face a formidable New Zealand side in the semi-finals. The crowd witnessed a classic encounter, filled with twists and turns, showcasing the electrifying nature of the Sevens format. The late surge by the Blitzboks will undoubtedly be a major confidence booster as they progress through the tournament





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