Philip Snyman names a 13-man South Africa Sevens squad for the Dubai SVNS opener. Selvyn Davids celebrates his 50th tournament appearance alongside new caps JC Mars and Van Reenen Kruger.

South Africa Sevens head coach Philip Snyman has announced the 13-man squad for the upcoming SVNS Series opener in Dubai, marking a significant career milestone for veteran Selvyn Davids. Davids will compete in his 50th tournament when the team takes the field at The Sevens Stadium on 28 and 29 November. This announcement comes just before the squad is scheduled to depart for the United Arab Emirates on Monday.

Blitzboks Squad Details and New Caps

The contingent named by Snyman features two uncapped players who will make their debut on the international stage. The newcomers are 21-year-old outside back JC Mars and Van Reenen Kruger, who has been selected to play among the forwards. The squad also includes veteran Siviwe Soyizwapi, who captains the side in the absence of the injured Impi Visser. Soyizwapi previously led the team in Singapore and Perth last season, bringing experience to the leadership role.

Also read Dubai Fitness Challenge Launches 10th Edition October 31

Player Backgrounds and Selection Logic

Snyman cited the successful integration of new talent in previous seasons as a key factor in his selection strategy. He noted that six new players were blooded last season and all delivered strong performances, which gave him confidence in his current choices. Regarding the new caps, Snyman stated that after observing their development in pre-season camps, he saw enough in Van Reenen Kruger and JC Mars to justify their inclusion in this trip. Mars brings extensive experience, having played for the Junior Springboks in 2024 and 2025. His club resume includes appearances for the Stormers in the URC and Investec Champions Cup, as well as for the Capetonians in the Currie Cup. Kruger, on the other hand, earned his spot after starring in the Tuks side that won this year's Varsity Cup.

Advertisement

Context and Recent Performance Analysis

Davids is a cornerstone of the current squad, having made his international debut in Hong Kong during the 2016-17 season. He is one of six players who also featured in the Dubai squad that finished fifth last year, which stood as the Blitzboks' worst result of the 2026 campaign. Despite that low point, the team has shown significant resilience and strength in subsequent tournaments. They secured victories in Cape Town, Perth, Vancouver, and New York to win the series. The squad further solidified its status by winning Hong Kong for the first time, a crucial step on their way to securing a second successive World Championship title.

Complete List of Named Players

The full list of Springbok Sevens players selected for the Dubai expedition includes several established stars alongside the new faces. Christie Grobbelaar, Ryan Oosthuizen, Zain Davids, Ricardo Duarte, Quewin Nortje, and Selvyn Davids are all included in the roster. Dewald Human, Grant de Jager, and Sebastiaan Jobb complete the forward and backline mix. Tristan Leyds is also part of the squad, providing additional depth to the team's options. Siviwe Soyizwapi is designated as the captain for this upcoming series in the UAE.