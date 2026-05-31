Blitzboks Secure Spot in HSBC World Championship Final

The South African Springbok Sevens side has secured a spot in the final of the HSBC World Championship after defeating Argentina 19-7 in the semifinals. The team's exceptional performance earned them a chance to avenge their earlier pool defeat against Australia.

The Springbok Sevens side will have the chance to avenge their earlier pool defeat against Australia as they produced a powerful performance in their semifinal to beat Argentina 19-7 and make the final of the HSBC World Championship on Sunday.

With games against Los Pumas always physical and tough, the Blitzboks were exceptional in the way they handled their opposition, striking when it was necessary in a match that produced some exceptional tries. Australia beat Fiji 21-14 in the other semifinal to set up their first final of the Championship. The Blitzboks beat Argentina in the first World Championship tournament in Hong Kong last month.

The South Africans struck when it mattered most, soaking up the opening salvos, before Sebastian Jobb broke a tackle to score the opening try. But Argentina hit back immediately with a try that will certainly be among the best of the season, offloading under intense pressure to eventually find the gap where Santiago Vera Feld finished off an end-to-end move.

After stopping Selvyn Davids late in the first half with a showstopper tackle as he looked set to score, Argentina went into the break ahead. But after the break, it was all Blitzboks as Ricardo Duarttee replied with a try of his own - a showstopper indeed - as he stepped through virtually the entire Los Pumas team to put his side ahead.

The Blitzboks found gaps when needed and it was Ryan Oosthuizen who sealed the win with a late try to put the Blitzboks into the final. The South Africans continued to dominate the game, and their exceptional performance earned them a spot in the final of the HSBC World Championship. The team's ability to handle pressure and make crucial tackles was a key factor in their success.

The semifinal match against Argentina was a physical and intense game, with both teams giving it their all. The Blitzboks' victory marked a significant milestone in their campaign, and they will look to build on this momentum as they head into the final. The team's performance was a testament to their hard work and dedication, and they will be eager to continue their winning streak in the final





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