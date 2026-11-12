Blitzboks begin final two-week preparation for HSBC SVNS season opener in Dubai

The Blitzboks are in their final two weeks of preparation for the 2027 HSBC SVNS season, with coach Philip Snyman set to name his 13-player Dubai squad next Friday as the team builds depth for Olympic qualification.

The Blitzboks are in their final two weeks of preparation for the forthcoming HSBC SVNS season, and coach Philip Snyman says the anticipation of getting their title defence underway is real and exciting.

Blitzboks Prepare For 2027 HSBC SVNS Season

The team will travel to Dubai on Monday 23 November for the opening leg of the 2027 series, to be held at The Sevens on 28 and 29 November. The HSBC SVNS Cape Town follows a week later. Snyman will name his 13-player squad for Dubai next Friday.

Also read Cape Town in December: A summer weekend built around the 2026 HSBC SVNS

Until then, he will keep a watchful eye on a large training group that includes all but two of the 2026 squad that won both the HSBC SVNS Series and World Championship double. Mfundo Ndhlovu and Donavan Don have left the squad for Vodacom United Rugby Championship opportunities. Impi Visser, Zander Reynders, Jayden Nell and Shilton van Wyk are busy with rehabilitation and will miss the opening leg of the new season.

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Like last season, when he blooded six new players, Snyman is looking to do more of the same, but said the focus for the season will change slightly. With Olympic Games qualification determined by the final placings of the 2027 World Championship tournaments, we will make sure we have our best team ready for those events, Snyman said.

Snyman Focuses On Squad Depth And Olympic Qualification

To be able to do that, we will use the first six tournaments of the series to build depth and cover in certain crucial positions, he said from their Stellenbosch training base on Tuesday, after yet another tough session in hot conditions. Most of our established group of players are fit and ready, apart from the four injured players, while we also invited some very exciting younger talents into camp, Snyman said.

There are a number of players who played for the Junior Springboks over the last two years, while some standouts in the FNB Varsity Cup were also drafted into this group, he said. We also have some loan players from the franchises, such as JC Mars from the DHL Stormers, who are training with us, Snyman added. The Blitzbok coach is pleased with the energy and talent on display.

No one in the contracted group is resting on their laurels, while the new players are pushing hard for more permanent opportunities and that delivers a very competitive environment, he said. Snyman is set to split the squad into two smaller groups. One group will focus on the HSBC SVNS event, while the second group will also travel to Dubai to play in the International Invitational Tournament.

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Younger Squad Members Gain Experience In Dubai

We have seen in the past how important that tournament is for our younger group as they also have international teams playing in that tournament, and it also gives them a real feel of tournament play, he said. The Blitzboks extended training squad includes Christie Grobbelaar, Ryan Oosthuizen, Impi Visser, Zain Davids, Ricardo Duarttee, Quewin Nortje, Ronald Brown, Selvyn Davids, Nabo Sokoyi and Dewald Human.

Siviwe Soyizwapi, Shilton van Wyk, David Brits, Grant de Jager, Sebastiaan Jobb, Zander Reynders, Tristan Leyds and Gino Cupido are the other capped Blitzboks in the group. The wider squad also features Rowan Malgas, Aaron Swartz, Tiaan Fourie, Juan Smith, JC Mars, Marnus Potgieter, Zack von Wielligh, Leachim Adams, Gregan Kerneels and Siya Ndlozi.

Wider Training Squad Details For Blitzboks

Completing the training group are Kruger van Reenen, Quintin Potgieter, Luan Williams, Jean-Henri Smit, Chijindu Okonta, Lizwe Mtetwa, Ceano Everson, Christiaan Potgieter, Samuel Badenhorst and Jack Benade.