South Africa's Blitzboks lost 19-14 to Great Britain in a thrilling Pool A match at the Bordeaux Sevens. Ricky Duarttee scored two tries for the Blitzboks, but his yellow card in extra time allowed Great Britain to secure the winning score. The match featured a slow start by South Africa, a comeback fueled by Duarttee's brilliance, and a dramatic finish with a golden-point try from Finley Lloyd-Gilmour.

The Blitzboks , South Africa's national rugby sevens team, suffered a dramatic 19-14 golden-point defeat to Great Britain in their opening match of the Bordeaux Sevens tournament on Friday.

The Pool A clash at Stade de Bordeaux was fiercely contested, with Ricky Duarttee scoring two tries for the South Africans in a valiant comeback effort. Despite his brilliance, the Blitzboks' bid for victory fell short in the extra period. Ricky Duarttee proved to be a standout performer for the Blitzboks, showcasing his playmaking abilities with two crucial scores. The first came just before halftime after Great Britain had been reduced to six players due to a yellow card.

Duarttee exploited the numerical advantage with quick feet to break through the defense and then successfully converted his own try, narrowing the deficit to 14-7. His second try early in the second half was a moment of individual genius-he intercepted a pass and raced away to score, then added the conversion to level the match at 14-14. The match began poorly for South Africa.

The Blitzboks, who entered the tournament top of the overall standings with 38 points after victories in Hong Kong and a runner-up finish in Valladolid, struggled with their customary slow start. Great Britain seized control early, scoring two unanswered tries while keeping the South Africans pinned in their own half. The situation worsened when forward Jayden Nell was stretchered off with an injury.

Although a yellow card to Sebastiaan Jobb in the second half did not immediately harm their cause, Duarttee's sin-binning during extra time left the Blitzboks with only six players on the field. Great Britain capitalized on the advantage, with Finley Lloyd-Gilmour scoring the decisive golden-point try to secure a 19-14 victory and avenge their loss to South Africa in Valladolid the previous week.

South Africa's campaign continues with matches against Kenya later on Friday and Fiji on Saturday as they seek to progress from Pool A. The defeat underscores the Blitzboks' vulnerability to slow starts, but Duarttee's performance offers hope for the remainder of the tournament. Great Britain, fighting to retain their top-tier status, will take confidence from the win after a difficult week that included the Valladolid loss.

The match highlighted the high stakes and physical demands of the World Rugby Sevens Series, where momentum can shift in an instant. Additional context: The Bordeaux Sevens is part of the 2023-2024 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series. Teams are competing for series points that determine overall rankings and qualification for subsequent tournaments. South Africa, as defending champions in some seasons, are perennial contenders, while Great Britain competes as a combined team representing England, Scotland, and Wales in the sevens circuit.

The golden-point extra time format adds a sudden-death element to tied games, increasing the drama and pressure in the closing minutes





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Blitzboks Ricky Duarttee Great Britain Bordeaux Sevens Golden-Point Defeat World Rugby Sevens Series

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