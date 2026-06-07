Blitzboks Fall to France in Bordeaux Sevens Semifinal After Securing World Title

South Africa's Springbok Sevens team lost 21-12 to France in the Bordeaux Sevens semifinal, ending their title hopes at this event despite having already clinched the overall World Championship. The Blitzboks will now face Spain in the third-place match.

The Springbok Sevens team, known as the Blitzboks , saw their hopes of securing the Bordeaux Sevens title dashed after a 21-12 defeat to host nation France in the semifinal on Sunday.

This loss came just one day after the South African squad had mathematically clinched the overall World Championship title, thanks to France's earlier quarterfinal victory over Australia, which eliminated the Blitzboks' nearest rivals for the season crown. With their tournament hopes narrowing, the Blitzboks now turn their attention to the third-place playoff against Spain, scheduled for 16:32 local time.

Meanwhile, the final will be contested between France and New Zealand, setting up an exciting climax to the event. Facing a vocally supportive home crowd and a referee operating under immense pressure, the Blitzboks struggled to maintain composure during critical phases of the match. Several uncharacteristic errors at key moments prevented them from building momentum or executing their game plan effectively.

Throughout much of the contest, South Africa found themselves chasing the scoreboard after an early try by France's Enahemo Artaud. The Blitzboks responded with a spectacular long-range effort, as Tristan Lleyds gathered a sublime offload from Impi Visser and sprinted the length of the far touchline to score, showcasing the attacking flair that defines their style.

However, just before halftime, the hosts delivered a decisive double blow, scoring two tries in quick succession through Rayan Rebbadj and Antoine Zeghdar. These scores shifted the psychological momentum firmly in France's favor and established a lead that South Africa could not overcome. In the second half, the Blitzboks continued to press for points and managed a late consolation try through Donavan Don, but the effort proved insufficient to alter the outcome or book a place in the final.

The result marks a bittersweet end to their campaign in Bordeaux, as they secure at least a bronze medal but miss out on the tournament trophy despite having already secured the season's overall championship title





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