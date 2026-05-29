Blitzboks Extend Winning Run with 14‑0 Shutout of Kenya, Set Up Pool Clash with Australia

South Africa's Sevens team beat Kenya 14‑0 in Valladolid, securing a perfect start to the HSBC World Series and preparing for a decisive pool match against Australia, while the Springbok women recorded their second straight loss to the USA.

The South Africa n Sevens team, known as the Blitzboks, continued their flawless start to the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Valladolid, Spain, by securing a second straight victory on Saturday.

The side faced a determined and physical Kenyan squad and emerged with a 14‑0 shutout, a result that kept them on course for the top spot in Pool A ahead of their final pool encounter with Australia. While the scoreline suggested dominance, the match was anything but comfortable. Kenya applied relentless pressure from the first whistle, delivering big hits and testing the Blitzboks' defensive structures at every turn.

The Kenyan side, still fighting for core status in the World Series for the upcoming season, showed they could compete with the world's best, but a couple of decisive moments tipped the balance firmly in South Africa's favour. The breakthrough came early in the first half when Shilton van Wyk displayed exceptional anticipation. Reading a well‑timed pass, he intercepted the ball and sprinted fifty metres to touch down for the opening try, instantly putting the Springboks ahead.

The moment galvanized the South Africans, who then focused on tightening their defense and maintaining disciplined possession. The second half delivered further drama when Kenyan forward Denis Abukuse received a yellow card for a knock‑on that replays later suggested was the result of a tackle on Tristan Lleyds rather than a deliberate hand‑off. The penalty reduced Kenya to ten men, giving the Blitzboks a numerical edge.

Seizing the opportunity, the Springbok forwards chose a scrum close to the Kenyan line, executed a clean set‑piece, and quickly recycled the ball. A perfectly weighted kick from Selvyn Davids found Sebastian Jobb on the wing, who sprinted into the corner to complete the second try and seal a 14‑0 victory. Kenya's journey in the tournament now hinges on their final pool match against Great Britain, a game they must win to keep any chance of reaching the quarter‑finals.

In contrast, South Africa's next test will be against the Wallaby Sevens, a side that has benefitted from the strategic guidance of 15‑a‑side coach Joe Schmidt. The Australians opened their campaign with a golden‑try victory over Kenya in extra time and followed that with a 26‑19 win over Great Britain, demonstrating both flair and resilience.

The Blitzboks, who themselves required a golden try to defeat Great Britain in their opening match, will need to bring their attacking creativity and defensive tenacity to the fore to claim the pool's top spot and secure a smoother path into the knockout stage. The women's tournament ran parallel to the men's competition, but South Africa's women's sevens team failed to replicate the men's success.

The Springbok women suffered their second consecutive loss, falling 26‑12 to the United States after an identical 26‑12 defeat to Australia in their opening match. The back‑to‑back defeats left the women's side struggling to find rhythm and momentum, highlighting the need for strategic adjustments as the series progresses. Both squads now turn their focus to upcoming fixtures, with hopes of bouncing back and re‑establishing South Africa's reputation as a rugby sevens powerhouse on the global stage.

Overall, the day's action in Valladolid underscored the high stakes and fine margins that define elite sevens rugby. South Africa's ability to convert pivotal moments into points while maintaining defensive rigidity proved decisive against Kenya, while Australia's preparation under a seasoned 15‑a‑side coach positioned them as formidable opponents for the final pool game. As the tournament moves into its knockout phases, the performances in this opening round will likely influence seedings, momentum, and the ultimate battle for the series crown





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