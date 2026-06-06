Blitzboks Edge Into Quarterfinals on Bonus Point, Set for Fiji Rematch in Bordeaux Sevens

South Africa's rugby sevens team advances to the quarterfinals of the Bordeaux Sevens after a last-gasp try secures a losing bonus point in their defeat to Fiji. The narrow 15-12 loss sees the Blitzboks progress as one of the best third-placed teams, keeping their World Championship hopes alive ahead of a rematch with the Pacific Islanders. Controversial refereeing decisions and resilient attacking play defined the pool match, while Argentina are eliminated from title contention.

The South Africa n national rugby sevens team, the Blitzboks , secured a dramatic place in the quarterfinals of the Bordeaux Sevens tournament after a narrow pool stage defeat to Fiji .

A last-minute try by Shilton van Wyk transformed a potential loss into a 15-12 scoreline, earning a crucial bonus point that allowed the team to progress as one of the best third-placed sides. Fiji, having won their pool, will now face South Africa once again in the quarterfinal match scheduled for Saturday at 15h52. This encounter keeps South Africa's hopes alive for claiming the World Rugby Sevens Series title.

The game was marked by contentious refereeing decisions, including a yellow card shown to Shakes Soyizwapi following a kicked-through play, which many felt was a dive by Fiji's Viwa Naduvalo. Despite being reduced to six men, the Blitzboks mounted impressive attacking moves, highlighted by a 40-meter crossfield pass from Ricky Duarttee to Tristan Lleyds, who evaded multiple defenders before setting up van Wyk's try.

Fiji had taken the lead through tries from George Bose and Apete Narogo after the break, but the Blitzboks responded with Sebastian Jobb's try, setting the stage for the frantic final minute. Although they fell just short of an outright win, the bonus point proved decisive. The outcome also eliminated Argentina from quarterfinal contention, as they finished four points behind South Africa in the overall standings.

Australia topped their own pool and currently sit eight points behind the Blitzboks in the Series rankings. For South Africa to clinch the World Championship, they need only finish no lower than fifth place. If Australia, the nearest challengers and winners in Valladolid last week, lose their quarterfinal against France, or if South Africa defeats Fiji, the title will go to the Blitzboks regardless of further results.

The scenario remains tense, with the team's destiny heavily influenced by the upcoming quarterfinal and semifinal performances





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Blitzboks Bordeaux Sevens Fiji World Rugby Sevens Series Quarterfinals Bonus Point Shilton Van Wyk Sebastian Jobb Rugby Sevens South Africa Australia Argentina Title Race

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