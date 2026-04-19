Blitzboks Crowned Hong Kong Sevens Champions in Dominant Victory Over Argentina

South Africa's Blitzboks secured their maiden Hong Kong Sevens title with a resounding 35-7 triumph against defending champions Argentina. The dominant performance, which saw them lead 14-7 at halftime, marks a significant opening to the HSBC SVNS World Championship campaign.

The Blitzboks have etched their name in history, clinching the prestigious Hong Kong Sevens title for the very first time with a commanding 35-7 demolition of defending champions Argentina. The triumphant performance unfolded at a vibrant and packed Kai Tak Sports Park, where the South Africa n squad showcased exceptional skill and determination, building a 14-7 lead by halftime and subsequently overwhelming their opponents in the second half.

This significant victory propels the Blitzboks to the top of the inaugural HSBC SVNS World Championship standings, following a flawless start to the season which includes further tournaments scheduled in Valladolid, Spain, and Bordeaux, France. The opening salvo of the match saw Tristan Leyds deliver a moment of brilliance, deftly chasing and collecting his own deep kick to score under the posts, setting a decisive tone for the Blitzboks.

While Argentina managed to respond through a converted try by Santino Zangara, leveling the scores, the Blitzboks quickly reasserted their dominance. Leyds was instrumental again, orchestrating a searing break through the heart of the Argentinian defence to set up Selvyn Davids for a spectacular try. Leyds' successful conversion extended their lead to 14-7, a cushion they expertly defended through a resolute defensive effort in the dying moments of the first half.

The second half commenced with the Blitzboks continuing their strong defensive showing, thwarting Argentinian attempts to breach their tryline. Their ability to scramble and maintain pressure proved crucial. The turning point in the second half came from a turnover, which Sebastiaan Jobb expertly capitalized on, embarking on a blistering run towards the tryline. Although he was eventually caught just short, Ryan Oosthuizen was perfectly positioned to pounce on the loose ball and secure another try.

Ronald Brown's conversion widened the gap to 21-7, further cementing the Blitzboks' control over the match. The South African onslaught continued as Shilton van Wyk, in a display of speed and anticipation, raced onto another expertly placed kick from Leyds to score under the posts. The victory was then emphatically sealed by Selvyn Davids, who completed a stellar performance with his second try of the match, rounding off a comprehensive and convincing win.

Earlier in the day, the Blitzboks had demonstrated their championship pedigree by defeating New Zealand 26-14 in a hard-fought semi-final clash. Argentina had secured their spot in the final by overcoming Spain with a 19-12 victory in their respective semi-final encounter. The Blitzboks' conquest of the Hong Kong Sevens represents a landmark achievement, showcasing their growth and ambition on the global rugby sevens stage.

The article detailing this historic win was initially published by SA Rugby Magazine, highlighting the culmination of sustained effort and strategic prowess by the South African team.





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