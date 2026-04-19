Blitzboks Conquer Hong Kong Sevens to Claim Maiden Title

South Africa's Blitzboks secured their first-ever Hong Kong SVNS title with a commanding victory over Argentina in the final. Player of the Final Tristan Leyds led the charge as the team broke a long-standing tournament curse and moved into pole position for the overall Championship.

The South African men's sevens rugby team, affectionately known as the Blitzboks , secured their first ever Hong Kong SVNS title on Sunday, marking a significant achievement in the tournament's 50th edition. The victorious performance was highlighted by a dominant display against Argentina in the final, with Tristan Leyds earning the prestigious Player of the Final award for his outstanding contributions.

This triumph propels the Blitzboks to the top of the standings with two remaining legs of the season, positioning them as strong contenders to become the first team to achieve the coveted double of winning both the revamped regular season and the overall Championship in a single campaign. The final against Argentina was widely regarded as the Blitzboks' most polished performance in a Cup final, particularly given their history in the Far East. For years, the team had grappled with a persistent curse at this tournament, coming close to victory on multiple occasions, even during the playing tenure of current head coach Philip Snyman. However, this drought-breaking win signifies a monumental shift, finally etching their names as champions of this historic event. The offensive prowess was spearheaded by playmaker Selvyn Davids, who contributed two crucial tries, complemented by exceptional assists. The initial try, scored by the stellar Tristan Leyds, set the tone for the match. Further tries from Shilton van Wyk and Ryan Oosthuizen solidified their dominance, leaving the Argentines with no answer. The defensive efforts were equally commendable, with Oosthuizen, captain Impi Visser, and Zain Davids forming an resolute wall. The impact of former captain Siviwe Soyizwapi, coming off the bench, also proved invaluable to the team's success. Reflecting on the victory, head coach Philip Snyman expressed immense pride and relief. He acknowledged the team's initial struggles on the first day of the tournament, admitting to a poor performance against Spain and a challenging contest with Uruguay. However, he lauded the team's resilience and ability to bounce back on the second day, stating that this demonstrated the true character of the squad. Snyman extended his gratitude to the passionate fans present in Hong Kong and to those back home in South Africa who woke up early to cheer them on throughout the weekend. Prior to their final triumph, the Blitzboks showcased another clinical performance in the semi-finals, defeating New Zealand with a convincing 26–14 victory, which included four tries. The team now has an opportunity to regroup and prepare for the next challenge, which will be the second leg of the World Championship in Valladolid, Spain, scheduled for next month. Their aim will be to further extend their lead in the overall standings as they pursue the ultimate prize. The season's final event is slated to take place in Bordeaux in June, promising a thrilling conclusion to the championship





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