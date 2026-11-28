South Africa beat Australia 33-0 but lost 26-19 to Argentina and 24-21 to the USA in Pool A, yet still advanced to Sunday's Cup semi-final against Fiji with five log points.

South Africa reached the Cup semi-finals at the Dubai SVNS on Sunday despite closing day one with a 24-21 loss to the United States, a result that still left the defending series champions with a place in the last four.

The Blitzboks will face Pool B winners Fiji at The Sevens Stadium. They advanced by sneaking into the semi-finals with a single victory from three Pool A outings, combined with two losing bonus points from their narrow defeats, which gave them five log points. The USA and Spain both finished on three points, while unbeaten Argentina topped the group on nine.

Also read Blitzboks back in action in Dubai as new Sevens season kicks off

South Africa Edge United States in Thriller

South Africa looked on course to close out day one on a high against the Eagles after building a 14-5 half time lead. Veteran Selvyn Davids rolled back the clock to score South Africa's second try against the USA, converted by Dewald Human, with Ricardo Duarttee adding the extras. Quewin Nortje also crossed, but Malacchi Esdale struck twice in quick succession late in the match to snatch a stunning 24-21 victory for the USA.

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That late slip made South Africa's earlier demolition of Australia all the more decisive. Needing a massive statement after stumbling out of the blocks against Los Pumas, the Blitzboks snapped a four match losing streak against their old rivals even without reigning World Player of the Year Tristan Leyds. Against the Aussies, Davids darted over in the opening minute before Nortje sliced through from the restart to make it 12-0 inside three minutes.

Not even a fourth minute yellow card to Sebastiaan Jobb could slow their momentum; Christie Grobbelaar punished an Australian handling error to score under the posts while a man down, and Jobb returned to finish off a Davids turnover in first half extra time for a 26-0 half time lead. Grobbelaar sealed the 33-0 rout in the second half with a slick kick and chase, and Human converted for a 33-0 lead.

Blitzboks Dominate Australia in Dubai

The last couple of minutes did not yield more points, but equally significant was the debut of Van Reenen Kruger, who took to the field three minutes from time. The Blitzboks had lost their opening pool game earlier in the day, going down 26-19 to Argentina despite a 70 metre solo effort from captain Siviwe Soyizwapi that brought South Africa within a single score late on; a knock on in the Argentinian red zone sealed that defeat.

Argentina snapped a six match losing streak against the Blitzboks with the win. South Africa began the day desperate to pick up a win ahead of their last pool match against the USA, and they hit back in style in Dubai on Saturday, running away to a big win in their second pool match of the season-opening tournament.

They came out of the blocks at pace and Davids scored in the opening minute, spotting a gap and racing away for a try in the corner after probing the Aussie defences on both sides of the field. From the restart, an area they would dominate for the rest of the match, the Blitzboks regained possession and Nortje burst through at an angle to score.

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Springboks Begin Olympic Qualification Quest

Human, who started at flyhalf, converted and the defending series champions were 12-0 up after three minutes. In a rare first half error, Jobb was yellow carded, but that did not stop their momentum. Grobbelaar stepped into a gap to score under the post from a scrum, making the Aussies pay for a dropped pass when they had a man extra, and Human kicked a second conversion for a 19-0 lead.

A fourth try, 90 seconds into extra time, eased the Blitzboks into a comfortable lead. Davids secured a turnover and Jobb raced in for a vital score under the sticks. Human's conversion made it 26-0 at the break. The second half started in the same fashion when Grobbelaar scored a well-taken second.

From a quick tap penalty the ball reached the lanky forward, who kicked ahead and won the chase to the line. Human converted for a 33-0 lead. The Springbok Sevens are beginning their new campaign in Dubai this weekend, with four qualifying spots for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics up for grabs. Captain Siviwe Soyizwapi had spoken about targeting a strong Dubai SVNS start as the Olympic qualification race begins.

The Blitzboks will now face Fiji in the Cup semi-final at 2.28pm on Sunday.