Blitzboks Aim to Extend Dominance in Spain After Securing Series Title

South Africa's Blitzboks, already crowned HSBC SVNS World Series champions, head to Valladolid for the second leg of the World Championship, targeting continued supremacy amid fierce competition from top sides and qualifiers desperate to secure core status for next season.

The South African Blitzboks , having already secured the HSBC SVNS World Series title, are now focused on extending their dominance in the sport as they head to Valladolid , Spain, for the second leg of the World Championship.

Under the guidance of coach Phillip Snyman, the team has been in stellar form, culminating in victories in Cape Town, Perth, Vancouver, New York, and their maiden Hong Kong title last month. However, the challenge in Spain will be intense, with the top eight global sides plus four qualifiers all vying for a coveted top-eight finish that guarantees core team status for next season.

While the Blitzboks are the only team assured of a place in next year's Series due to their Series title, the desperation of other teams to secure their spot adds an extra layer of jeopardy. As the top seeds, they are drawn in a pool with Australia, Kenya, and Great Britain-a group where any team can beat another on a given day, especially after Kenya's narrow challenge in Hong Kong.

Advancing through the pool stage is just the first step; the Cup knockout stage offers the decisive points, and the Blitzboks must be at their peak to claim them. The team has faced a setback with the loss of Ronald Brown to injury before the tournament, but his replacement, the dynamic Ricardo Duarttee, brings valuable experience from the winning squads in Cape Town and Perth.

Duarttee, who acknowledges past personal challenges and a period of self-reflection, expressed his gratitude for the recall and his determination to deliver the expected performances. His reinvigorated attitude could be crucial in Spain's demanding conditions. Coach Snyman has also recalled Gino Cupido and Dewald Human to the travelling squad, bolstering the roster.

Meanwhile, several squad members not selected for this trip will gain competitive match practice by participating in invitational tournaments in Europe over the next two weekends, including the Amsterdam Sevens and an event in Haguenau, France. This strategic deployment ensures a broader pool of players remain sharp and ready for future call-ups.

The Springbok Women's Sevens team is also in action, drawn into a tough pool with Australia, Fiji, and the United States, highlighting the depth and ambition of South African sevens rugby. The men's squad features several key players with impressive tournament records: Ryan Oosthuizen (63 tournaments, 285 points), Zain Davids (58 tournaments, 255 points), Selvyn Davids (47 tournaments, 793 points, including 107 tries and 129 conversions), Siviwe Soyizwapi (65 tournaments, 805 points), Quewin Nortje (13 tournaments, 165 points), David Brits (16 tournaments, 60 points), and the emerging Jayden Nell (2 tournaments).

With such talent and a winning mentality, the Blitzboks aim to conquer the Spanish leg and cement their legacy as one of the most dominant forces in sevens rugby, despite the intense pressure and the target on their backs





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Blitzboks South Africa Sevens HSBC SVNS Valladolid World Rugby Sevens Phillip Snyman Ricardo Duarttee Kenya Australia Great Britain Springbok Women's Sevens

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