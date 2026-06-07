Blitzboks Advance Despite Fiji Defeat in Bordeaux

South Africa's Blitzboks progressed to the SVNS quarter-finals as one of the best third-placed teams after losing 15-12 to Fiji, benefiting from Argentina's loss to New Zealand.

The Blitzboks remain in contention to defend their SVNS World Championship title despite a narrow 15-12 loss to Fiji in their final pool match in Bordeaux on Saturday.

South Africa's second loss of the weekend came after an earlier defeat to Argentina, but a timely boost from across the pool saw them advance to the quarter-finals as one of the best third-placed teams. The match started brightly for the Blitzboks, with Tristan Leyds and Ricardo Duarttee making strong carries.

However, consecutive penalties allowed Fiji to gain a foothold, and they never looked back. Apete Narongo and George Bose scored tries on either side of a Shilton van Wyk try, giving Fiji a 10-7 lead at halftime. The penalty count continued to mount against South Africa, but with their backs to the wall, Sebastian Jobb scored a crucial try to secure a losing bonus point.

This point proved vital as it kept them ahead on points difference compared to other third-placed teams. The Blitzboks' path to the title remains challenging. They will need to improve discipline and execution to compete against stronger opponents in the knockout stages. Their defense was solid at times, but penalties gave Fiji easy territory and possession.

Coach Sandile Ngcobo will likely emphasize ball retention and avoiding infractions. The team has shown resilience, coming from behind multiple times, but they cannot rely on comebacks indefinitely. The tournament in Bordeaux has seen several upsets, with traditional powerhouses struggling. New Zealand, Australia, and France have also faced tough matches.

The SVNS series is known for its unpredictability, and this weekend is no exception. South Africa's ability to advance despite two losses demonstrates the depth of the competition and the importance of bonus points. Looking ahead, the quarter-finals will pit the Blitzboks against a pool winner, likely New Zealand or Ireland. South Africa has a strong record in knockout matches, but their recent form is inconsistent.

If they can reduce penalties and capitalize on scoring opportunities, they have a chance to repeat as champions. The team's experience in high-pressure situations, including last year's title run, will be invaluable. The Blitzboks' performance in Bordeaux has been a mixed bag. Against Argentina, they were dominated in the second half, losing 19-12.

Against Fiji, they again struggled with discipline, giving away 10 penalties compared to Fiji's 5. However, their try-scoring ability kept them in contention. Shilton van Wyk and Sebastian Jobb have been standout players, providing attacking flair and defensive grit. The absence of key players due to injury has forced other squad members to step up, and they have done so admirably.

The SVNS series is a grueling circuit, and maintaining consistency is difficult. South Africa currently sits third in the overall standings, but a strong finish in Bordeaux could boost their confidence for the remaining tournaments. The World Championship title is determined by cumulative points, so every match matters. The Blitzboks have shown that they can win under pressure, but they must refine their game to beat top-tier teams.

The atmosphere in Bordeaux has been electric, with passionate fans supporting their teams. The Blitzboks have a dedicated following, and their matches have drawn large crowds. The team feeds off this energy, and playing in such an environment can elevate their performance. As they prepare for the quarter-finals, the focus will be on mental toughness and tactical execution.

The coaching staff has been working on set-piece plays and defensive patterns to counter opponents' strengths. In conclusion, the Blitzboks' journey in Bordeaux is a testament to their resilience. Despite two pool losses, they have advanced to the knockout stages and are still in the hunt for the title. Their next match will be critical, and they must bring their best effort to continue their championship defense.

Rugby sevens is a game of fine margins, and the Blitzboks have the talent and determination to overcome the odds





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