Black Ice: The Silent Winter Hazard Threatening South African Roads

Black ice poses a serious threat to drivers in South Africa, particularly in high-altitude regions. This nearly invisible hazard can lead to dangerous accidents, but proper preparation and precautions can help motorists stay safe on winter roads.

Every winter, road accidents caused by black ice pose a significant threat to drivers, often catching even the most experienced motorists off guard. Black ice, a thin and nearly invisible layer of ice on road surfaces, is one of the most dangerous and misunderstood winter hazards, according to Dewald Ranft, chairman of the Motor Industry Workshop Association ( MIWA ), an affiliate of the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI).

Many drivers mistakenly believe black ice is only a concern in colder climates, but Ranft emphasizes that it is a common issue in South Africa, particularly in high-altitude regions such as the KZN Midlands, Eastern Cape highlands, and Free State farmlands. Drivers traveling early in the morning or after a cold front are especially at risk. Despite its name, black ice is not actually black.

It is a transparent sheet of ice that blends seamlessly with the road, making it difficult to detect. This deceptive surface can reduce tyre friction by up to 70%, leading to sudden loss of control even for seasoned drivers. Ranft warns that black ice is most likely to form on bridges, overpasses, shaded areas, and low-lying regions, particularly during early morning or evening drives or after light rain followed by freezing temperatures.

Drivers may notice the road appears wet without any spray from other vehicles, which is a key indicator of black ice. Frost on the windscreen is another warning sign that the road may be icy. To minimize the risk of accidents, Ranft advises drivers to take precautions if they suspect black ice. These include slowing down, avoiding sudden steering or braking, maintaining a greater following distance, keeping headlights on for visibility, and never using cruise control in icy conditions.

Preparation is crucial, as tyres and brakes are the primary defenses against black ice. Worn or under-inflated tyres and faulty brake systems significantly increase vulnerability. Ranft recommends scheduling a winter safety check at a MIWA-accredited workshop, which typically includes inspections of tyre tread and pressure, brake pads, discs, ABS systems, battery health, wiper blades, fluids, and light functionality. These checks can make a substantial difference in road safety, as black ice does not allow for second chances.

Ranft concludes by urging motorists to prioritize safety and visit https://miwa-members.miwa.org.za to locate the nearest MIWA-accredited workshop for a thorough vehicle inspection





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