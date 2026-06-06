Black Coffee Denies Viral Xenophobia Quote, Calls It Fake News Amid Rising Tensions

Award-winning DJ Black Coffee has denied a widely shared social media post that falsely attributes a xenophobic statement to him. The denial arrives amid a spate of attacks on immigrants in South Africa and heightened vigilance by community groups. The artist, who has previously advocated for unity during past xenophobic outbreaks, emphasized the importance of addressing national issues without resorting to damaging generalizations.

Renowned South Africa n DJ Black Coffee , whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo, has categorically denied a viral social media post attributing to him a statement that describes South Africa ns as xenophobic.

The fabricated quote, which has been circulating widely, reads: Being a South African abroad is now embarrassing as everyone thinks all of us are a xenophobic nation. The award-winning artist, who frequently travels internationally for performances, dismissed the comment as entirely false, labeling it fake news. This denial comes amidst heightened tensions and a series of attacks targeting illegal immigrants within South Africa, as well as warnings issued by some vigilante groups.

While Black Coffee has refuted this specific attribution, his response must be understood within the broader context of his past statements regarding xenophobia. During the wave of xenophobic violence that erupted in 2019, the DJ had actively called for national unity and used his global platform to draw attention to the issues facing South Africans, including their grievances. In a past interview with CNN, he expressed the internal conflict he feels when addressing domestic problems before an international audience.

He admitted to often feeling embarrassed to tweet about South Africa's challenges because his massive global following means he is, in his words, airing his dirty laundry to the world. Yet, he also recognized a moral imperative to speak out, stating that there are times he feels he really needs to raise his voice.

The incident underscores the rapid spread of misinformation on social media, where quotations can be easily fabricated and attributed to public figures, potentially inflaming already sensitive socio-political debates. For Black Coffee, whose career is built on a universal appeal that transcends national borders, being falsely linked to a statement that paints his entire nation with a broad, negative brush is particularly damaging.

His swift denial aims to correct the record and prevent the fake quote from further fueling divisive narratives at a time when the country is grappling with complex issues of immigration, sovereignty, and social cohesion. The juxtaposition of his current denial with his earlier calls for unity highlights his careful navigation of these thorny topics, seeking to acknowledge real problems while rejecting sweeping generalizations that perpetuate stigma.

The situation reflects a common challenge for celebrities and influencers: their words, both real and fabricated, can be weaponized in online discourse, making the need for digital literacy and verification more urgent than ever. AsSouth Africa continues to confront episodes of xenophobia, authentic voices from the cultural sector remain vital in shaping a more nuanced and constructive public conversation, free from the distortions of viral fabrications





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