Bizarre Funeral Fraud: Coffin Filled with Bricks, Missing Body of Church Leader Sparks Investigation

The funeral of a church leader in South Africa turned into a scene of shock and confusion when his coffin, meant for burial, was found to contain bricks instead of his body. The late Thami Elijah Nkonyane's wife obtained a court order to stop the funeral organized by his partner, leading to the discovery of the fraud. The family now believes the body was secretly buried on church grounds, and a criminal case has been opened against the funeral home and the partner.

The funeral of Thami Elijah Nkonyane , a prominent religious leader, took a shocking and bizarre turn in Osizweni , Newcastle, when his wife obtained a court interdict to stop his partner from burying him, only to discover that his coffin contained bricks and his body was missing.

Nkonyane, who was the leader of the Christian Catholic Apostolic Holy Spirit Church in Zion, also known as Inyoni Emhlophe, was at the center of a dispute between his wife, Dolly Nkonyane (MaNgcobo), and his partner, Priscilla Sizeni Mazibuko (MaKhuzwayo), who had been living with him in Durban before his death. According to a statement from the church, the wife, whom he married in 1988, sought an urgent interdict along with the extended Nkonyane family to halt the funeral scheduled for June 6.

They alleged that MaKhuzwayo had unilaterally arranged a lavish funeral without consulting them. The legal intervention came when police served papers on MaKhuzwayo during the service, ordering her to hand over the coffin to the wife.

However, upon opening the coffin, the family was horrified to find it filled with building blocks. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that an investigation into a case of fraud is underway after it was revealed that what was intended to be buried was not a body but building materials. The family has registered a criminal case against both the funeral home, Icebolethu, and MaKhuzwayo.

The drama escalated further when the family received a tip that the late leader's body might have been buried on the church grounds. Nkonyane's sister, Sibongile, explained that the family, accompanied by police, searched the property, focusing on areas that had been recently refurbished. At the back of the house, they discovered a recently dug-up site, which they believe is where her brother was secretly interred. She expressed deep disappointment with Icebolethu Funerals and with MaKhuzwayo for sidelining the family.

She noted that after realizing they were excluded, the brother's wife secured the interdict, which the family supported and which the court granted. Nkonyane's brother, Sakhile, publicly apologized to the church followers for the distressing events following his brother's death. The church itself released a statement saying it is saddened by this unfortunate and inhumane turn of events and stands with the Nkonyane family, supporting their pursuit of justice.

Attempts to contact a spokesperson for MaKhuzwayo for comment were not successful. This bizarre incident has sparked widespread shock and raised many questions about how a coffin could be substituted with bricks and where the actual body might have been hidden. The involvement of a funeral home in the alleged fraud is now under intense scrutiny as police continue their investigation





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Funeral Fraud Missing Body Coffin Bricks Thami Elijah Nkonyane Inyoni Emhlophe Osizweni Icebolethu Funerals Court Interdict Kwazulu-Natal

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