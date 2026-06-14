Bitter Cold Weather Grips South Africa with Temperatures Plummeting Below 10°C

South Africa is experiencing a sharp drop in temperatures, with many regions reporting values below 10°C, particularly in the southern parts of the Northern Cape and Western Cape. The weather pattern includes morning fog, drizzle, and partly cloudy conditions across various provinces. Detailed forecasts for all nine provinces are provided, highlighting variations in temperature, wind, and precipitation chances. The cold spell is expected to persist through the weekend, affecting daily life and agriculture.

South Africa is currently under the grip of a bitter cold front, with temperatures plunging below the 10-degree Celsius mark in several areas. This weather event is particularly pronounced in the southern regions of the Northern Cape 's Namakwa district and the Witzenberg Municipality within the Central Karoo District of the Western Cape .

The cold conditions are forecasted to linger from today through Monday, impacting residents and activities across these provinces. The broader weather picture for the country on Sunday, 14 June 2026, features a mix of morning fog patches, possible drizzle along the Escarpment, and generally partly cloudy skies. While some areas will remain cool to warm, others will experience notably colder readings, especially where clear skies overnight allow radiational cooling.

Winds are also a factor, with coastal regions expecting moderate to fresh breezes shifting direction throughout the day. A province-by-province breakdown reveals the diverse impacts. Mpumalanga expects morning fog with a chance of drizzle in central parts, turning partly cloudy and cool to warm, improving to fine conditions in the western areas by afternoon. Limpopo sees morning fog over eastern sections, otherwise fine and cool, though southern areas may be partly cloudy and windy.

Gauteng, despite the repeated navigational prompts in the source, is described as fine in the northeast and partly cloudy and cold to cool elsewhere, with windy conditions in some eastern spots. The Northern Cape, the largest province by area, anticipates foggy mornings, partly cloudy and cold to cool weather, with a chance of light rain developing in the southwest during the afternoon.

Coastal winds will start as moderate easterly to north-easterly along the south coast, shifting to north-westerly to westerly and becoming south-westerly by evening. The Western Cape's interior faces morning fog and a chance of light rain along the east coast, with partly cloudy and cool to cold conditions prevailing. Coastal winds will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, turning south-westerly in the south by afternoon and spreading eastward.

KwaZulu-Natal experiences morning fog over the interior, partly cloudy and cool to warm weather, clearing to fine in the west later. The Eastern Cape, similarly, has morning fog inland and a chance of morning coastal rain, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold with shifting coastal winds. The Free State gets morning fog over the interior, partly cloudy and cool to cold, while the North West sees foggy mornings, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool.

These detailed forecasts underscore the variability across the country's nine provinces, all while the core cold snap dominates headlines, especially for the southern Cape regions where sub-10°C daytime temperatures are a significant departure from seasonal norms





TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South Africa Weather Cold Snap Temperature Drop Forecast Northern Cape Western Cape Fog Drizzle Wind

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Video: Man rescued after plunging 10 metres into hidden cavity at Sea Point buildingCape Town firefighters carried out a complex rescue operation after a man fell around 10 metres into an enclosed cavity at a Sea Point building. The victim was safely brought to the ground and taken to hospital.

Read more »

Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Cocaine Smuggling, Agrees to Testify Against Co-AccusedA 52-year-old man, Alan Bushby, received a 10-year prison sentence for smuggling over 400 kg of cocaine into South Africa. He entered a plea deal and will testify against six others facing murder and drug charges.

Read more »

10 youngsters in Springbok squad selected for Junior World ChampsThe squad features 10 players who are in Rassie Erasmus' squad to face the Barbarians and Zimbabwe, and will only play if available.

Read more »

World Bank ranks Durban port as most improved globallyNgqura and Gqeberha in the top 10 while Cape Town fared poorly

Read more »