Rivers of Living Waters leader Bishop Stephen Zondo denies raping a 2013 church member, claiming she was manifesting during a service. The trial continues in Pretoria.

Bishop Stephen Zondo has formally denied raping a church member in his office in 2013, stating that he summoned the woman to his office after she began manifesting during a church service.

The leader of Rivers of Living Waters Ministries was responding to serious allegations in the Pretoria High Court, where the victim testified that she was called by Zondo's alleged right-hand man on a Wednesday in the winter of 2013. State evidence previously claimed Zondo lured her under the guise of prayer before allegedly assaulting her, leaving her half-naked in his office as discovered by a witness.

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Defending The Prayer Session Context

Zondo conceded that he may have instructed the man to call the victim, but insisted this action followed an incident where the woman was exhibiting erratic behavior during a prayer session. He explained that the victim was among hundreds of congregants who approached for prayers after the sermon when she suddenly ran away from the line, screaming repeatedly to leave her alone.

The bishop described how the woman tore part of her clothing and had to be restrained by ushers to prevent her from hurting herself, leading him to believe she was manifesting. He stated that a male voice speaking Xhosa emerged from her, claiming to be her husband and stating that no other man would marry her.

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Cross-Examination And Victim Testimony

When asked to respond to the direct allegation that he raped her, Zondo firmly told the court that the claim was not the truth. He further denied accusations that he gatecrashed her wedding or caused a disruption at the ceremony, contrasting his account with testimony that he had intruded after the alleged assault.

Zondo asserted that he was invited to the wedding and arrived after the proceedings had already begun, choosing to sit at the back next to the door to avoid disruption. He claimed the officiating pastor later called him to the front, but he initially refused until he eventually solemnized the marriage without objections from the bride or groom.

Timeline And Ongoing Legal Proceedings

The case centers on events that occurred in 2013, but it was not until 2018 that the victim's husband informed him of what had taken place. The man testified that Zondo gatecrashed his wedding after allegedly raping the bride-to-be, adding a layer of public humiliation to the private assault.

While the initial incident dates back nearly a decade, the legal process is now actively underway with cross-examinations and evidence reviews. The trial continues on Tuesday as the court seeks to establish the facts surrounding the Bishop's actions and the victim's experience during that winter day in 2013.