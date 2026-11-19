Bishop Stephen Zondo told the Pretoria High Court that the R25,000 he offered his niece was strictly for medical expenses, denying allegations he tried to bribe her to drop rape charges.

Bishop Stephen Zondo, leader of Rivers of Living Waters Ministries, appeared before the Pretoria High Court to address serious allegations made by his niece regarding a financial offer he allegedly made during a family gathering. Zondo testified that he provided R25,000 to the accused niece specifically to cover medical expenses for psychological counseling, explicitly denying that the sum was intended to bribe her into withdrawing her rape case against him.

Financial Offer Details and Context

Zondo stated that the R25,000 offer was made during a family meeting in 2019, which was convened after the niece made public allegations on radio that he had raped her in 1980. He explained that the meeting took place at his brother's home in Rustervaal, Vereeniging, and was attended by several relatives who witnessed the interaction.

Also read Bishop Zondo denies rape allegations

According to Zondo, the niece became emotional while detailing the alleged abuse, claiming it had severely affected her mental health and sleep patterns. He insisted that he suggested she consult a clinical psychologist and offered the money solely to assist with these medical costs, emphasizing that the funds were not a settlement or inducement to drop the legal matter.

Conflicting Accounts of the Meeting

Zondo told the court that he specifically requested the money be documented as being for medical help only to avoid any perception that he was buying her silence. He recounted that he said he did not want the funds to be used as if they were buying her to drop the matter, a detail that stands in direct contrast to the niece's testimony.

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The niece previously testified that the R25,000 was offered to persuade her to withdraw the criminal case against her uncle. She also claimed that she was promised livestock and other goods for a cleansing ritual, asserting that the family demanded compensation that included animals and material items.

Zondo denied these claims, stating that he refused to provide the animals because he maintained his innocence regarding the alleged rape. He further alleged that the niece received a phone call from Solly Poopedi, a disgruntled former member of his church, during the meeting, who instructed her to demand R1m as part of the settlement.

Allegations of Cover-Up and Dismissal

The niece's testimony included claims that after the alleged incident in 1980, Zondo took a cloth, wiped himself and her, and then dressed her. She stated that he gave her R1 and told her it was for her to spend at school and that she should not tell anyone about their secret.

Zondo firmly rejected this version of events, testifying that he had never given her R1 and had no knowledge of the allegation that he had offered her sweets. He maintained that he had no knowledge of the incident described by his niece and listened to her account but continued to deny any involvement.

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Next Steps in the Legal Proceedings

The trial continues as the court examines the credibility of both parties regarding the 2019 family meeting and the alleged 1980 incident. The Pretoria High Court is expected to continue hearing testimony on Friday as the legal proceedings move forward.