Rivers of Living Waters Ministries leader Bishop Stephen Zondo denies sexual assault claims in Pretoria High Court, alleging innocent prayer meetings with former members in December 2018 and January 2019.

Bishop Stephen Zondo, the leader of Rivers of Living Waters Ministries, has formally denied allegations of sexual assault during a testimony at the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday. The accused cleric addressed claims that he exposed his private parts to a former church member and coerced her into performing a sexual act within his office. Zondo stated that the encounter in question was a routine pastoral meeting that occurred on December 23, 2018, following a church service. He asserted that the woman visited his office voluntarily to share a message with him after he had not seen her earlier that morning. The bishop emphasized that the woman was known to him as an active participant in the church's prayer and dancing groups, with whom he typically communicated in the mornings or after services.

Detailed Account of December Meeting

According to Bishop Stephen Zondo's testimony, the woman requested a meeting by asking an usher to facilitate an appointment with him. Upon entering the office, she sat down and shared her message before they prayed together. Zondo insisted that the session concluded peacefully, after which the woman left to rejoin her husband and children who were waiting outside. He explicitly denied the accuser's claim that he sexually violated her during a prayer session aimed at her marriage's success. Zondo testified that he was unaware of the serious sexual allegations against him until the matter arose in the current legal proceedings. He maintained that the woman did not appear distressed or in a rush when she exited his office, and he had no knowledge of her actions or state of mind after she left the premises.

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Contradictory Accounts and Modus Operandi

The former church member provided a sharply different narrative, testifying that she had been a member of Rivers of Living Waters Ministries for ten years before the incident in December 2018. She claimed that an usher fetched her after the service and invited her to the office for a special prayer regarding her marriage. The woman alleged that Zondo prayed for an increase in her sexual drive before suddenly inserting his penis into her mouth. She described lifting her eyes and moving her chair backward upon realizing the assault was occurring. Bishop Stephen Zondo rejected this version of events entirely. The court also heard evidence suggesting a pattern where Zondo allegedly lured women into his office under the guise of prayer to commit sexual assault or rape. Witnesses provided accounts both in open court and in camera, describing similar alleged incidents.

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Second Accuser and Family Conflict

Zondo also faced and denied allegations from another former member who served on the ushering team and assisted congregants during prayer sessions. This woman claimed a security guard summoned her to the bishop's office in January or February 2019. Zondo acknowledged a one-on-one meeting during this period but characterized it as a counseling session regarding the woman's intent to live independently due to conflict with her mother. He stated he suggested she call her mother to discuss the issue, but she refused. The meeting reportedly took a different turn when she revealed she had been hurt by Nkosana Zondo, his son, because he had not married her. Zondo testified that he referred the matter to other pastors due to the familial involvement, asserting that their discussion ended at that point.

Legal Proceedings and Privacy Defenses

The accuser in the second case alleged that during their private meeting, Bishop Stephen Zondo commented on her spiritual gifts and then sexually assaulted her in the same manner as the first complainant. Zondo firmly denied these claims, reiterating that he had only learned of the accusations during the court proceedings. While he admitted to conducting counseling sessions behind closed doors, he defended this practice as a necessary measure to protect the privacy of congregants seeking spiritual guidance. The Pretoria High Court continues to hear testimonies as the legal process moves forward, with the matter scheduled to resume on Thursday. The case highlights the ongoing scrutiny faced by religious leaders regarding conduct within church offices and the legal accountability for alleged misconduct.